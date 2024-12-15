eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Israeli tech company Lightricks has launched a lightning-fast AI video processing platform, LTX Video (LTXV), that uses a sophisticated artificial intelligence model that runs on commonly used graphics processing units (GPUs). Released in late November, LTXV can generate a five-second AI video clip in four seconds at 768 x 512 resolution, which makes it stand out among other AI video platforms. Its 2 billion parameters enable it to offer rapid processing time that does not compromise the video’s quality and consistency, even at that rate of 30.25 frames per second on Nvidia H100 GPU or even RTX 4090.

Besides short clips, LTXV supports long-form AI videos, giving creators room for more control and flexibility. The model is capable of real-time video processing and offers scalability and accessibility, which could appeal to a broader consumer base.

Keeping the Platform Open-Source

Lightricks is the company behind the Facetune AI-powered photo-editing app. It is obstinate in keeping its AI video model open-source, taking on the challenge in the face of the industry giants, such as OpenAI’s DALL-E, Adobe’s Firefly, and Google’s Imagen. Making LTXV available to anyone for free is Lightricks’ marketing strategy.

VentureBeat called this open-source approach a “calculated gamble” to create a unique selling proposition to capture more audiences in a highly competitive market for generative AI.

“We believe foundational models are going to be a commodity, and you can’t build an actual business around foundational models,” Lightricks’ co-founder and CEO Zeev Farbman told VentureBeat.

The company bets on open collaboration with others and hopes to advance innovation and increase adoption. The more people from different communities freely adopt LTXV, the more likely Lightricks will benefit from the business. Lightricks is playing a long game, focusing on mass deployment.

“If startups want to have a serious chance to compete, the technology needs to be open, and you want to make sure that people in the top universities across the world have access to your model and add capabilities on top of it,” Farbman said.

As it stands, LTXV is a legitimate alternative to industry in-house platforms. It offers a better user experience with its distinct feature that dramatically reduces the waiting time to produce AI video clips.

