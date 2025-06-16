eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Barbie-maker Mattel has officially joined forces with OpenAI to create a new generation of AI-powered toys and games. The collaboration, announced last Thursday, aims to combine Mattel’s decades of experience in children’s entertainment with OpenAI’s cutting-edge AI tools including ChatGPT to build “age-appropriate play experiences” infused with artificial intelligence.

Reimagining play at scale

“Each of our products and experiences is designed to inspire fans, entertain audiences, and enrich lives through play,” said Josh Silverman, chief franchise officer at Mattel, in a post about the news. “AI has the power to expand on that mission and broaden the reach of our brands in new and exciting ways. Our work with OpenAI will enable us to leverage new technologies to solidify our leadership in innovation and reimagine new forms of play.”

This isn’t just about adding voice commands or fancy features to toys; Mattel says it’s reimagining play from the ground up using OpenAI’s advanced tools. That includes using ChatGPT Enterprise across its operations to assist with product development, brainstorming, and engaging with fans.

“We’re pleased to work with Mattel as it moves to introduce thoughtful AI-powered experiences and products into its iconic brands, while also providing its employees the benefits of ChatGPT,” said Brad Lightcap, chief operating officer at OpenAI. “With OpenAI, Mattel has access to an advanced set of AI capabilities alongside new tools to enable productivity, creativity, and company-wide transformation at scale.”

Prioritizing ‘safety, privacy, and security’

This is not Mattel’s first experiment with AI. In 2015, the company partnered with ToyTalk to release “Hello Barbie,” a Wi-Fi-enabled doll that could hold conversations with children. While innovative, the product raised privacy concerns and was eventually discontinued.

This time, Mattel is doubling down on safety and responsibility. Mattel emphasized in a statement that it will prioritize “safety, privacy, and security in the products and experiences that come to market.”

Diversifying in the toy industry

Mattel’s move comes during a challenging time for the toy industry. Consumers are cutting back on spending, and the company recently pulled its annual forecast due to rising supply chain costs. It also announced plans to raise prices on certain domestic products.

To stay ahead, Mattel has been leaning into its entertainment side, releasing movies, mobile games, and TV shows based on its popular toy brands. The new AI initiative is part of that strategy to diversify and modernize its offerings.

Debuting soon – maybe

The first product from this collaboration is expected to be announced later in 2025. The first AI toy or game could be targeted at users aged 13 and above, according to reporting.