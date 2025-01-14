eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Famed automaker Mercedes-Benz is taking in-car navigation to a whole new level. The luxury car company announced on Monday the expansion of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to bring conversational AI capabilities to its MBUX Virtual Assistant, powered by Google Cloud’s new Automotive AI Agent and integrated into Google Maps. The technology allows drivers to ask detailed, conversational questions–-for example, “Where is the nearest fine-dining restaurant and what’s the top-rated dish there?”

The system uses the vast Google Maps database of 250 million locations, updated more than 100 million times daily. Drivers can rely on accurate, up-to-date information when searching for points of interest, reviews, menus, or directions. Built on Google’s Gemini AI, the system also retains context, enabling drivers to continue conversations seamlessly without repeating earlier queries.

Feature to Launch With the New CLA Series

The CLA series launching later this year will be the first Mercedes-Benz model to feature the Automotive AI Agent. These vehicles will also debut Mercedes’ next-generation operating system, MB.OS, which will integrate seamlessly with Google’s tools.

“Our partnership with Google Cloud will further enhance in-car navigation, combining sophisticated location data with generative AI,” said Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius. “Launching with the new CLA, our next-gen navigation will allow drivers and passengers to use voice commands to obtain comprehensive and personalised information within seconds.”

Google CEO Sundar Pichai agreed and said the collaboration represents “just the beginning” of what’s possible when generative AI meets the automotive industry.

Staying in the Mercedes Ecosystem

Mercedes-Benz plans to expand these features to other models equipped with the MBUX Virtual Assistant after its debut in the CLA series. Vehicle owners won’t need a separate Google account to use the AI features—everything operates within the Mercedes ecosystem, primarily through the Mercedes Me app. Access to the system begins with the same “Hey, Mercedes” command the app uses now, though other activation methods like steering wheel buttons or touchscreen access to the AI assistant can also be used.

