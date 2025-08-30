Microsoft has launched Copilot for the biggest screens in your home. The tech giant introduced a voice-powered, animated AI companion for select Samsung 2025 TVs and smart monitors that can recap shows without spoilers, suggest what to watch that everyone in your group will like, and answer questions in visual cards designed for across-the-room readability.

Samsung models, availability, and price

Microsoft Copilot is in some Samsung 2025 TV models, including Micro RGB, Neo QLED, OLED, The Frame Pro, and The Frame, as well as the smart monitors M7, M8, and M9.

Copilot is available now in these models and in select markets. It’s free to use.

Microsoft noted in its announcement post about Copilot on select Samsung devices that, “Availability will expand to additional regions and models over time and experience may vary by market.”

How to access Copilot on Samsung TVs and monitors

In order to access Copilot on these 2025 Samsung sets, start from the Tizen Home screen and open the Copilot app, or press the mic button on the remote to begin using voice commands. Copilot appears alongside Samsung’s Daily+ hub and AI search tools on these 2025 models. Samsung’s support guide explains how to launch Daily+ from Home, noting account requirements and supported sets.

Watch for security risks

Microsoft offers optional sign in for personalization. If you have a home office setup, keep in mind that a conversational TV assistant could surface sensitive calendar or identity data if accounts are shared. Another factor to consider is how memory is scoped per user session on a shared screen.

