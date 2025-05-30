eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

The New York Times has signed a multiyear licensing deal with Amazon to provide its editorial content for use in the tech firm’s AI platforms. This is the major news outlet’s first licensing agreement focused on generative AI.

The Times Chief Executive Meredith Kopit Levien communicated to staff that, “The deal is consistent with our long-held principle that high-quality journalism is worth paying for,” and it guarantees fair compensation for its content. Under the agreement, Amazon will use the licensed material to enhance Alexa and other AI-powered services.

Use of NYT content in Amazon products

The deal encompasses a broad range of editorial content from The New York Times, including:

Articles from its news division.

Recipes from NYT Cooking.

Sports coverage from The Athletic.

Amazon plans to incorporate this content into various customer experiences across its platforms, according to The New York Times.

Amazon will use the material to enhance its services and train its proprietary AI models, featuring selected excerpts with clear attribution linking back to The Times website. Much like its transparency about using AI tools in its newsroom, the publication emphasizes responsible attribution on Amazon platforms to maintain openness.

Details regarding the financial aspects of the agreement were not made public. Amazon chose not to comment beyond the shared statement with The Times.

Off-limits for ChatGPT, but approved for Alexa?

In late 2023, The New York Times filed a lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft, alleging that the companies used its articles without permission to train AI models like ChatGPT. The suit claims the unauthorized use harms the company’s business and violates copyright laws by reproducing its journalism without compensation or attribution.

On the contrary, its agreement with Amazon is positioned as a model of acceptable use. Times chief executive Meredith Kopit Levien said the partnership “is consistent with our long-held principle that high-quality journalism is worth paying for” and reflects the company’s broader approach to valuing its work through commercial deals and enforcement of intellectual property rights.

A complicated relationship with AI

The Times’ deal with Amazon, its internal use of AI tools, and its legal battles with tech giants highlight the company’s complex — and sometimes contradictory — relationship with artificial intelligence. By partnering only on its own terms and taking legal action when necessary, The Times is demonstrating how journalism can thrive in the face of AI: protecting its value, asserting control, and ensuring that original reporting isn’t sacrificed for the sake of automated news delivery.