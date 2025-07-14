eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

RealSense, Intel’s once-internal unit for AI vision and robotics, is now pursuing its own trajectory as a fully independent company, bolstered by ambitious plans and $50 million in funding.

The newly formed company specializes in 3D depth-sensing cameras and embedded vision technology that help robots and machines to interpret their surroundings. According to company estimates, its systems are integrated into more than 60% of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) and humanoid robots worldwide.

Speaking on the company’s new direction, CEO Nadav Orbach stated in a press release: “We’re excited to build on our leadership position in 3D perception in robotics and see scalable growth potential in the rise of physical AI.” He added, “Our independence allows us to move faster and innovate more boldly to adapt to rapidly changing market dynamics as we lead the charge in AI innovation and the coming robotics renaissance.”

RealSense announced it has raised $50 million in a Series A funding round, marking its formal entry as a standalone player in the global robotics and computer vision sector. The funding was led by a prominent semiconductor private equity firm, with Intel Capital and the MediaTek Innovation Fund also participating. With the new investment, RealSense aims to rapidly expand production capabilities, grow its international footprint, and advance its AI-powered vision solutions for robotics and biometric systems

New tech, new markets

With its new independence, RealSense is rolling out its latest product, the D555 depth camera, built on its next-generation Vision SoC V5 platform. The device is equipped with Power over Ethernet (PoE) and embedded AI, making it suitable for both robotics and advanced security systems.

The company says the funding will help scale production and expand its go-to-market strategy globally, particularly in emerging markets where demand for robotics and facial recognition systems is rapidly accelerating.

RealSense’s spin-off comes at a critical time for Intel, which has been restructuring after a challenging year. The move allows RealSense to operate with more agility, while Intel refocuses on its core chip business.

Although the company declined to share its valuation or comment on IPO timelines, Orbach told Reuters that RealSense is open to future acquisition or listing opportunities. For now, the company’s focus remains on scaling up manufacturing, advancing its AI capabilities, and meeting the growing demand for computer vision tools in robotics and beyond.

Explore our in-depth look at this year’s robotics innovation landscape in our guide on the top robotics companies.