Notion announced on Tuesday that it’s stepping up its push into workplace productivity with a major expansion of its AI capabilities.

The new update, Notion AI for Work, rolls out a set of integrated tools designed to automate tasks like note-taking, searching across workplace apps, and drafting reports within the popular productivity platform.

According to Notion Head of Product Marketing John Hurley, the update addresses what users identified as their top business challenge.

“You can pile on AI subscriptions, but the cost and complexity quickly stack up,” Hurley wrote. “We’re hearing this loud and clear in our research: ‘integrating AI’ is the number-one business challenge.”

Notion AI for Work centers around five key features:

AI meeting notes.

Enterprise search.

Research mode.

Access to top models (GPT-4.1 and Claude 3.7).

All-in-one pricing.

One of the most anticipated features is AI Meeting Notes, which automatically transcribes and summarizes conversations. Notion says users can generate searchable summaries and action items by connecting it to Notion Calendar or adding a simple “/meeting” command.

The update also allows users to chat with large language models, including GPT-4.1 from OpenAI and Claude 3.7 from Anthropic, without leaving the app. These models are accessible via a new Home tab and can be used for general queries or brainstorming. Notion clarified that these external models won’t access workspace data.

Competitors in the AI transcription space

Notion’s update arrives amid a broader race among productivity platforms to integrate AI-powered transcription and assistance tools. Companies like ClickUp, Zoom, and Read AI have launched similar capabilities, with Notion now entering the competitive space with a deeply integrated solution.

NVIDIA recently released Parakeet TDT 0.6B, an open-source transcription model that can transcribe 60 minutes of audio in just one second. It currently tops the Hugging Face Open ASR Leaderboard, outperforming models from Microsoft and OpenAI. While Parakeet isn’t built into any productivity apps yet, its performance sets a new benchmark that companies like Notion may soon need to match or integrate.

Notion as all-in-one work hub

By bundling all these AI features into one platform, Notion is making a play to become the go-to workspace for teams. There is no need to juggle multiple tools or pay for separate subscriptions. At $20 a month, Notion pitches its pricing as simple and affordable.

If Notion’s AI delivers on its promises, it could become an all-in-one hub for work, reducing the need for multiple AI subscriptions.