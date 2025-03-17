eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

This year’s NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference (GTC) is underway in San Jose, CA. The semi-annual event is expected to host approximately 2,000 speakers and 25,000 in-person guests while an additional 300,000 are expected to attend virtually.

Despite a recent decline in NVIDIA’s stock prices, some industry experts remain optimistic that the conference could provide a boost to the tech giant’s stock.

NVIDIA GTC 2025: Workshops, keynote, key announcements

NVIDIA’s GTC 2025 officially kicked off with several workshops on Sunday, March 16. Early sessions included “Fundamentals of Deep Learning,” “Fundamentals of Accelerated Data Science,” and “Building AI Agents with Multimodal Models,” among others. Workshops are scheduled to continue until March 20.

One of the most anticipated moments of the event takes place at 10:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday, March 18 when NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is set to deliver his keynote speech. While in-person attendees must register for the keynote in advance, the event will be streamed live for virtual viewers.

Several major announcements are also expected at GTC 2025. Industry analysts expect to see NVIDIA’s new GB300 AI chip, which could start shipping as soon as May 2025. Additionally, NVIDIA’s next-gen graphics processing unit (GPU) known as Rubin is expected to start shipping in 2026 and to strengthen NVIDIA’s position among top AI companies in years ahead.

The ups and downs of NVIDIA stock

The last major speech given by NVIDIA’s CEO coincided with a period when the company’s stock was flirting with record numbers. That was at CES 2025, which took place in January in Las Vegas — with NVIDIA’s stock reaching a new all-time high the very next day.

Currently, NVIDIA’s stock has declined 9.4% since the beginning of the year. While some analysts express optimism regarding a potential post-GTC stock movement, others note that the conference has historically had a greater impact on NVIDIA’s supply chain than on its stock performance.

The broader tech sector has also faced declines. Stock prices for the so-called “Magnificent 7“— a group of major technology companies involved in AI innovation — have seen a downward trend in 2025. Experts attribute the declines to multiple factors, including concerns over potential slowdowns in AI growth, ongoing global trade issues, evolving regulatory landscapes, and supply chain uncertainties.