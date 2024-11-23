eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Asian News International (ANI), one of India’s most prominent news agencies, has filed a copyright violation lawsuit accusing U.S.-based artificial intelligence giant against OpenAI of unlawfully using its copyrighted content to train Large Language Models (LLMs) like ChatGPT. The case, presented in the Delhi High Court, marks the first legal action against OpenAI in India and could set significant precedents for AI companies operating in the country.

According to a report by Bloomberg, the case seeks initial damages of $236,910 and highlights concerns over intellectual property violations by AI companies. In the 287-page lawsuit, ANI accuses OpenAI of illegally using its data to enhance the performance of its large language models and alleges that some AI-generated outputs falsely attribute fabricated information to the news agency, according to its court submission dated Monday, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters.

ANI’s lawyer, Sidhant Kumar, stresses the reputational harm caused by such content, citing a non-existent interview with opposition leader Rahul Gandhi as an example. ANI expressed fears that such “hallucinations” could mislead the public.

OpenAI’s Defense

Amit Sibal, OpenAI’s counsel, argued against the jurisdiction of the case. He told the court that the company does not have servers or conduct training operations in India. He also pointed out that ANI’s content had been placed on OpenAI’s internal block list since September, disputing the allegations of ongoing misuse.

Sibal highlighted that the company faces similar legal issues in other countries, noting active lawsuits in the U.S., two in Canada, and one in Germany. He said no courts have issued injunctions against OpenAI.

The Court’s Stance

Justice Amit Bansal, who presided over the hearing, described the case as a “complex issue” that requires expert assistance to determine the implications of LLMs’ training on copyrighted content. The next hearing is scheduled for January.

Though the bench didn’t issue an injunction against OpenAI at this stage, it acknowledged the need for a thorough investigation into how ChatGPT interacts with publicly available information. The court plans to appoint an independent expert to provide technical insights before ruling.

