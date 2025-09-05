Latest News
OpenAI’s Jobs Platform Will Connect AI-Literate Candidates to Employers

Fidji Simo during a Bloomberg Originals feature in November 2024. Image: Bloomberg Originals YouTube

thumbnail Megan Crouse
Megan Crouse
Sep 5, 2025
eWeek content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More

OpenAI will run a hiring platform that could be a competitor to LinkedIn for professionals who work with AI. At the same time, the company plans to release AI education certifications to teach workers new skills through a program called the OpenAI Academy. 

Fidji Simo, chief executive of applications at OpenAI, announced the company aims to certify 10 million people in the US by 2030 and to open the jobs platform next year. 

OpenAI Jobs Platform will connect AI-savvy workers and employers 

The OpenAI Jobs Platform will be focused on and operated with AI. Job seekers and hiring teams will be able to post and apply for jobs requiring AI fluency, while large language models will match job seekers with open positions. 

“The OpenAI Jobs Platform will have knowledgeable, experienced candidates at every level, and opportunities for anyone looking to put their skills to use,” Simo wrote in a blog post

Different tracks will be devoted to industries including local businesses and local governments. Employers will be able to evaluate the level of AI fluency in candidates through the OpenAI Certifications program. 

OpenAI Certifications program  

The free OpenAI Certifications program will be available within the OpenAI Academy in ChatGPT’s Study mode. Like LinkedIn Learning or Microsoft’s Credentials program, users will be able to complete courses that verify their training in specific areas. 

All of the training, “from the basics of using AI at work all the way up to AI-custom jobs and prompt engineering” according to the blog post, will be conducted within ChatGPT.

Both initiatives are part of OpenAI’s alignment with the federal government on increasing US AI literacy. On Sept. 5, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was among a group of tech executives who praised President Donald Trump’s commitment to the American AI industry. 

How AI is changing job searching 

“Jobs will look different, companies will have to adapt, and all of us — from shift workers to CEOs — will have to learn how to work in new ways,” Simo wrote. 

OpenAI presents this as a counterpoint to concerns that AI will eliminate jobs or replace entry-level positions. AI is also already used in hiring.

“We realize that upskilling or reskilling programs have a mixed record, and haven’t always led to better jobs or higher wages. But we’ve studied what has and hasn’t worked in the past, and are designing our programs to better serve the needs of both workers and companies,” Simo wrote. 

ChatGPT will soon offer parental controls and turn to its most advanced models for difficult conversations.

