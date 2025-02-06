eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Paris is set to become the epicenter of the global artificial intelligence conversation next week as world leaders, tech giants, and scientists gather for the AI Action Summit. Running from February 6 to 11, this week-long event aims to balance AI innovation, ethical development, and international cooperation.

With nearly 100 countries participating, including the U.S., China, and India, the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit seeks to lay the groundwork for global AI governance. French President Emmanuel Macron, co-hosting alongside India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is keen on positioning France as a leading hub for AI innovation while promoting accessibility and sustainability globally; the country has attracted major AI labs from companies including Google, Meta, and OpenAI to Paris.

Who’s attending the AI Action Summit?

U.S. Vice President JD Vance will represent the American delegation, marking his first international trip since taking office. China’s Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang will also be present. Top CEOs from tech companies including Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, and French AI startup Mistral are slated to attend. Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI (the creator of ChatGPT), is expected to speak.

From the scientific community, Meta’s AI chief Yann LeCun and Google DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis will join Nobel laureates and other experts to discuss AI’s impact on work, health, and sustainability.

Elon Musk’s presence remains unconfirmed, as does that of Liang Wenfeng, founder of Chinese AI firm DeepSeek, which made waves last week with its cost-effective, high-performance AI model DeepSeek-R1.

What’s on the agenda of the AI Action Summit?

Unlike previous AI summits in the U.K. and South Korea, which focused heavily on safety, the Paris AI Summit is structured around five core themes:

Public interest in AI.

The future of work.

Innovation and culture.

Trust in AI.

Global AI governance.

Each theme addresses critical aspects of AI’s impact on society and its future development. These themes reflect the summit’s broader goal of fostering collaboration, inclusivity, and ethical innovation in AI.

What are expected outcomes from the AI Action Summit?

One of the anticipated outcomes of the summit is a non-binding communiqué outlining principles for the responsible development and use of AI. Additionally, there is an emphasis on distributing AI benefits to developing nations and securing funding for public-interest AI projects. France plans to leverage its clean energy resources to align AI advancement with climate goals.

The summit is also expected to result in significant investments, as philanthropies and businesses are anticipated to commit an initial $500 million in capital and up to $2.5 billion over the next five years to fund AI development projects.