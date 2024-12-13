eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Industry titans Peter Chernin and Andreessen Horowitz have contributed an undisclosed amount of seed money to Promise Venture Studio, a generative AI project that aims to transform the entertainment sector. As the studio looks to use AI technologies to revolutionize creative processes throughout Hollywood, this is a turning point for the incorporation of AI in filmmaking.

Founded by seasoned businesspeople, including Fullscreen founder and CEO George Strompolos, former YouTube executive Jamie Byrne, and AI filmmaker Dave Clark—whose work includes the critically acclaimed short film Battalion—Promise is positioned as a pioneer in rethinking how AI may revolutionize creative workflows in the film industry thanks to its combined expertise. With its new funds, Promise Venture Studio intends to develop AI applications in entertainment, specifically in post-production, audience interaction, and scriptwriting.

The Rise of AI in Hollywood

With its promises of efficiency in screenplay creation, computer-generated imagery, and content personalization, generative AI is quickly emerging as a major force in media and entertainment.

“Generative AI has the potential to fundamentally change how we create and consume entertainment,” media executive Peter Chernin said. These technologies present Hollywood with an opportunity to expand its creative horizons and streamline production.

The potential of AI in media and entertainment has never been stronger, with the global AI in media and entertainment market size expected to reach $99.48 billion by 2030, according to Grand View Research. Promise has big plans to combine traditional filmmaking with state-of-the-art AI techniques to create movies and TV series and to pioneer new formats.

The most recent developments in generative AI are integrated into a collaborative and efficient production workflow using its proprietary software, MUSE. The company claims that MUSE would enable both generative AI artists and well-known Hollywood talent to effectively produce high-caliber stories and explore daring concepts.

The Benefits and Challenges of AI in Entertainment

AI can reduce production costs, accelerate timelines, and enable hyper-personalized content for audiences. According to Strompolos, the use of AI in entertainment is reaching a turning point.

“We are investing in a new class of generative AI talent who combine cutting-edge technical know-how with traditional filmmaking chops,” he said.

But there are drawbacks to AI’s growth as well. Critics warn against relying too much on AI, citing issues with intellectual property rights, ethical use, and possible employment displacement in creative industries.

