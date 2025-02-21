eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Tech startup Rabbit is back in the spotlight, but not for the much-hyped R1 ChatGPT personal device that made headlines last year. This time the company is showcasing a new “generalist Android agent” that can control apps and perform tasks on an Android tablet. Engineers demonstrated how the AI agent can handle various tasks in a recent blog post and video by processing text prompts entered on a laptop and executing those commands on an Android tablet.

In the demonstration, the AI successfully:

Adjusted system settings by changing app notifications

Found and played a YouTube video

Added cocktail ingredients from an app to a Google Keep grocery list

Generated an AI-powered poem and sent it via WhatsApp

Downloaded and played a game

Created a revenue plan in Google Docs and shared it with contacts

The Reality: Promising, But Slow and Unpolished

Despite its potential, Rabbit’s AI agent is far from perfect. The demo revealed that it can be slow, taking its time to process tasks that a human could complete in the same (or even less) time. For example, it sent a poem over WhatsApp but did so one line at a time, an odd quirk that suggests the AI still has a lot to learn.

The demo, which uses a laptop to type prompts that control an Android tablet, highlights the potential of Rabbit’s vision: a cross-platform AI system that can act on your behalf. However, it also raises questions about why the company’s $199 R1 device—a wearable AI gadget—wasn’t involved in the demonstration. The R1, which launched early last year, has struggled to live up to its initial promises, leaving many wondering if the company is shifting its focus to software rather than hardware.

What’s Next for Rabbit?

Rabbit’s new Android agent builds on its earlier work with LAM Playground, a web-based AI tool launched last year. The company says this is just the beginning, with plans to roll out a “cross-platform multi-agent system” in the coming weeks. While the tech is cool, it’s hard to ignore that many of the tasks shown in the demo—like adding items to a grocery list or playing a YouTube video—are things most people can do just as quickly (if not faster) on their own.

The public reaction has been mixed. Some are excited about the potential of an AI assistant that can juggle multiple apps and tasks, while others are skeptical about its current limitations. For now, Rabbit’s Android AI agent shows potential, but it still needs refinement before it becomes a truly useful tool.