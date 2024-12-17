eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Open source software provider Red Hat this week announced that it is extending its long partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to significantly scale the availability of Red Hat open source systems in AWS Marketplace. Red Hat said its hybrid cloud platforms, including Red Hat Enterprise Linux AI (RHEL AI), Red Hat OpenShift AI, and Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization will be on AWS infrastructure, aiming to address organizations’ application modernization, virtual machine migration and AI deployment needs.

Strengthening AI Across the Hybrid Cloud

As part of this collaboration, Red Hat is enhancing the availability of software such as RHEL AI and Red Hat OpenShift AI in AWS Marketplace, including “bring your own subscription” (BYOS) and private offers. The vendor said it will support AI accelerators and GPUs from chip providers such as AMD, Intel, and NVIDIA. Red Hat said its goal is to help provide organizations with ready-made AI capabilities that can be scaled more easily with Red Hat OpenShift AI on AWS, either self-managed or through the services’ built-in capabilities.

“As AI becomes the next critical enterprise IT decision, we’re making optionality a reality in accelerated compute infrastructure, enabling customers to select the hardware accelerators that make the most sense for their unique hybrid cloud AI strategies and workloads,” Red Hat’s Senior Vice President of Partner Ecosystem Success Stefanie Chiras said in a statement.

As AI Becomes a Priority, Modernized Infrastructure is Needed

Organizations are navigating major migrations for VMs across complex IT environments even as they grapple with uncertainty and rising costs in the management of their virtual infrastructure. At the same time, many are increasingly prioritizing AI to stay competitive.

The vendor said Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS aims to make migration of VMs and containerized workloads to the cloud easier, as well as help organizations with their application modernization initiatives. Additionally, Red Hat OpenShift will run as a self-managed offering on AWS EC2 bare metal instances.

Enterprises need to think beyond just managing clusters of virtual machines and consider how to optimize their virtualized infrastructure “as an engine for modernization that supports their artificial intelligence roadmaps, modern applications, and prepare for the next generation of IT, IDC Research Director Gary Chen said in a statement.

