eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

American robotics companies made the push for a national robotics strategy last week. Without a national strategy, “the U.S. will not only lose the robotics race but also the AI race,” according to the Association for Advanced Automation.

Representatives from leading robotics companies took their case directly to Washington, gathering on Capitol Hill to make their voices heard. Last Wednesday, executives from companies like Tesla, Boston Dynamics, and Agility Robotics met with lawmakers, touting the latest robotic technologies, while simultaneously advocating for federal policies to reinvigorate the U.S.’s position in the global robotics landscape.

America’s robotics journey: From pioneer to playing catch-up

Jeff Cardenas, cofounder and chief executive officer of humanoid startup Apptronik, reminded lawmakers that it was an American carmaker, General Motors, that first deployed an industrial robot at a New Jersey assembly plant in 1961. Despite this early lead, the U.S. has since fallen behind nations like Japan and several European countries, as reported by Fortune.

Cardenas emphasized that the emerging industrial robotics race — fueled by artificial intelligence — remains “anybody’s to win.”

“I think the U.S. has a great chance of winning,” stated Cardenas as quoted by the Associated Press. “We’re leading in AI, and I think we’re building some of the best robots in the world. But we need a national strategy if we’re going to continue to build and stay ahead.”

The Association for Advanced Automation highlighted the urgency, stating that a national strategy would help U.S. companies scale production and drive robot adoption as the “physical manifestation” of AI. The group put additional pressure on U.S. policymakers to act, boldly noting that China and several other countries have already developed comprehensive national robotics strategies.

Their proposed plan includes tax incentives to fast-track robot adoption, government-funded workforce training programs, and increased funding for both university-led research and commercial innovation. AP reported they also proposed the creation of a dedicated federal robotics office, citing “the increasing global competition in the space” and the “growing sophistication” of the technology. Establishing such an office, they emphasized, is essential.

Competing with China in the robotics space

Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat, agreed that the U.S. does have the current lead in robotics but warned not to ignore China’s growing prowess, as reported by Fortune. “They’re very good,” he said of Chinese companies, adding that China is “devoting a lot of resources very quickly. So we need to maintain our innovation and maintain our culture of entrepreneurship.”

With robotics poised to reshape everything from factory work to space exploration, what happens in Washington now could make or break America’s tech leadership for generations. As China pours resources into its national robotics plan, U.S. officials face a pretty stark choice: create a bold federal strategy that plays to America’s AI strengths and startup culture, or watch the next industrial revolution unfold from the sidelines.

Acting now is key for the U.S.

For the tech leaders who showed up on Capitol Hill last week, the clock is most certainly ticking — America still has a shot at dominating the robot future, but that window won’t stay open forever.

Curious about the robotics space? Watch this video on our sister site TechRepublic to learn tips for robotics developers.