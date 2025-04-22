eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Tools for Humanity, whose cofounder is Sam Altman, created an identity verification device called the Orb that they hope will eventually be used worldwide to distinguish humans from artificial intelligence. By scanning a person’s retina, the sci-fi-esque camera creates a unique digital identity that serves as a secure means of verification for identity-sensitive online platforms. However, the Orb can reportedly be fooled by certain contact lenses.

This week, a reporter from CNN tried the eyeball scanner and found that their blue-light-blocking contacts interfered with the scan, preventing it from capturing the biometric data it required.

How does Orb work?

After performing a scan and verifying an individual, the Orb sends a so-called “WorldID” to their smartphone, which may then be used to access online banking, social media accounts, and other platforms. Originally, this was not the Orb’s original intended purpose; it was designed to distribute free cryptocurrency as a form of universal basic income (UBI) as part of a project called Worldcoin.

Individuals can verify their identity with the scanner and then trade cryptocurrency exclusively with other verified users, reducing fraud risk and providing the secure infrastructure needed to distribute UBI fairly. However, in October 2024, Worldcoin rebranded to simply World, a move likely intended to broaden its identity beyond cryptocurrency.

According to CNN, over 12 million people have verified themselves using an Orb, and they can use their WorldID to access certain “human-only” Reddit threads, Discord channels, and Shopify deals. Scanners can be found in shopping malls, co-working spaces, and Tools for Humanity events in 20 countries. The company also plans to introduce an on-demand Orb delivery service in Latin America.

Privacy risks and Altman’s potential world domination

Since the Orb’s official unveiling in 2021, security experts and advocacy groups have raised concerns over its collection and storage of sensitive biometric data. The World project has been banned in Hong Kong and is pending release in the UK, Spain, and Portugal due to investigations from data protection authorities. A crypto security firm claimed to have found a vulnerability that allowed unverified individuals to become Orb operators in 2023.

Critics have also expressed concern over the level of power Altman would wield if in charge of a global currency, and how its current business model encourages users to overlook privacy risks for financial gain. Tools for Humanity offers “Worldcoin Grants” to some early Orb users and continues to compensate “World Operators” with it for assisting with onboarding and expanding the user base.

“Worldcoin is a potential privacy nightmare that offers a biometrics-dependent vision of digital identity and cryptocurrency, and would place Sam Altman’s Tools for Humanity company at the center of digital governance,” Jake Wiener, counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, wrote in a 2023 statement.

In March, Altman was in talks with Visa to integrate World ID into payment systems, according to Coindesk. This would allow individuals to use stablecoins for purchases at any store that accepts Visa, while also simplifying the process of converting cryptocurrency into traditional cash. Critics warn this could greatly expand the attack surface for hackers seeking access to users’ biometric data — and unlike a password, once this information is compromised, it can’t be changed.

Tools for Humanity told CNN it ensures user security by automatically deleting iris images captured by the Orb, and by encrypting all biometric data both during transmission and at rest. It has also open-sourced its technology, allowing third parties to verify its claims.