Suno has emerged as a leader in AI music generation, offering the remarkable ability to create complete songs—including vocals—from simple text prompts. The platform has evolved significantly since its launch last year, introducing longer song durations, enhanced community features, and the capability to create custom virtual singers.

Version 4 promises to raise the bar even further. While the exact release date is yet to be announced, early demonstrations shared on social media by Suno employees and beta testers have showcased impressive advances in quality and capability.

“When we launched v3 earlier this year, it opened up new possibilities for music creation,” the company said in a blog post. “Post v3 launch, we’ve refined what worked and added more where it mattered most. The result is v4—a major update that takes music creation to the next level. v4 delivers cleaner audio, sharper lyrics, and more dynamic song structures.”

The advancement is immediately apparent in Suno v4’s vocal performance. Where previous AI vocals often felt artificial, the new version produces voices with remarkable authenticity—clear, natural, and distinctly human in tone and delivery. Suno has also introduced a Remaster feature that allows users to enhance their existing compositions to match these new quality standards while preserving the original creative elements.

New Features and Upgrades in Suno v4

Version 4 introduces several major enhancements and new capabilities to the platform. The v4 engine now powers the following features:

Covers: Upload any audio track and reimagine it through custom prompts. The system creates a fresh interpretation while preserving the essence of the original piece.

Personas: Create and save distinctive musical identities. Capture the unique characteristics of a track—including vocal style, musical approach, and overall atmosphere—and apply these elements consistently across future compositions.

Remaster: Transform your existing tracks created with previous versions to match v4's superior audio quality while maintaining their core elements.

Lyrics by ReMi: A new AI-powered lyrics assistant designed to enhance your songwriting process. To access ReMi, select "Write with Suno" in Custom Mode's lyrics mode, choose ReMi from the model selection, and describe your desired lyrics.

Cover Art: Enhanced visual generation capabilities produce more sophisticated and stylistically matched artwork for your tracks.

With these advances in audio quality, vocal authenticity, and creative tools, Suno v4 marks a significant leap forward in AI music creation. The line between AI-generated and human-made music continues to blur, opening up exciting new possibilities for musicians and creators at every level.