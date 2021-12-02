I spoke with Jackie Yeaney, CMO of Tableau, and Merav Yuravlivker, CEO of Data Society, about what it means to be “fluent” in data – and techniques to improve this fluency.
Among the topics we discussed:
- In terms of data literacy and effectively mining data, what is your sense of where many companies are now? Struggling? Relatively mature?
- If a company wants to improve its data literacy, to build a culture around effective data usage, what advice would you give?
- As they build this culture, what would you expect some natural challenges to be? How can they be addressed?
- Your sense of the future of data literacy in organizations over the next few years? When will expertise be a default?
Listen to the podcast:
Watch the video: