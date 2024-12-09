eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

The new Tesla Bot Action Figure sold out less than 24 hours after hitting the market on November 16, 2024. Those who want to get their hands on one of these figures are now facing premium prices from auction sites like eBay and other third-party resellers.

The Tesla Bot Action Figure isn’t a humanoid robot in the true sense of the word—though it comes with a mock charging stand, it doesn’t move on its own, and it’s not pre-loaded with the next generation of AI. Rather, it’s a plastic action figure that mimics the look of the Tesla Optimus Gen2 robot, which is slated to begin working in Tesla’s own factories in 2025. The full-scale Tesla robot is expected to be made available to other manufacturers sometime in 2026.

Primary Features

The Tesla Bot Action Figure has 40 individual parts that give it 20 points of articulation. Joints at the wrists, elbows, shoulders, neck, legs, knees, feet, and midsection can all be manipulated separately, resulting in a plethora of posing options. Standing just over seven inches tall and weighing under two ounces, the Tesla Optimus is built on the 1:10 scale, which is common for modern action figures. As such, it can easily be integrated into any toy box or collector’s case.

As mentioned earlier, the package also includes a non-functional charging stand and a CyberHammer, which can be gripped by the figure’s right hand. Painted in a traditional black and white colorway, the Tesla Bot Action Figure has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $40. Now that it’s only available on the aftermarket, sellers are free to ask any price, with some advertised for as much as $10,000. However, according to recent eBay sales, the action figure is actually going for between $300 and $500.

Looking Ahead to the Tesla Gen 2 Optimus Robot

The Tesla Bot Action Figure might be a good collector’s item for fans of the Tesla brand or those interested in next-gen robotics. It can even be used as a display model for manufacturers who expect to purchase the life-sized Tesla Optimus robot when it becomes available in 2026.

Learn more about Tesla and other leaders in the field of AI on our list of the top companies driving this dynamic technology.