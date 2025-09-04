President Donald Trump getting out of the Tesla he purchased. He is accompanied by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Image: Truth Social/@realDonaldTrump

The theme for Tesla’s next big roadmap is “sustainable abundance,” Elon Musk’s vehicle-and-electric-infrastructure firm revealed on Sept. 2. “Master Plan Part IV” did not include as many specific goals as the previous iteration; instead, it focused on lofty aspirations such as “the elimination of scarcity.”

What’s in ‘Master Plan Part IV’?

While Tesla’s first master plan featured measurable accomplishments, the fourth phase of the plan, posted on X on Tuesday, takes a breathless, nonspecific tone reminiscent of AI-generated writing. It covers Tesla’s accomplishments in “a fully integrated ecosystem of sustainable products, from transport to energy generation, battery storage and robotics,” and references “products and services that bring AI into the physical world.”

The new plan places Tesla’s electric vehicles into a lineage of transportation advancements, including the horse and the internal compulsion engine. Key goals include “the elimination of scarcity” and enhancing the human condition.

Optimus robot could comprise 80% of Tesla’s value, Musk said

Musk offered some specifics not mentioned in the master plan on Monday, predicting that about 80% of Tesla’s value will come from sales of the Optimus humanoid robot.

Humanoid robots and physical AI are trendy topics. However, Optimus is not yet available for purchase. Musk said in March that Tesla would start to produce the robots in 2025 and deploy them in Tesla factories.

“Optimus—our autonomous humanoid robot—is changing not only the perception of labor itself but its availability and capability,” the “Master Plan Part IV” said.

Timeline of previous Tesla master plans

In 2006, Musk revealed the first plan, “The Secret Tesla Motors Master Plan (just between you and me).” In short, Tesla Motors would use the proceeds of the Roadster sports car to build a more affordable vehicle and offer zero-emission electric power generation to go with the electric vehicles. The company achieved those goals.

Musk published “Master Plan, Part Deux“ a decade later in 2016. It expanded Tesla’s ambitions to solar roofs and integrated battery storage, expanding the electric vehicle product line, “a self-driving capability that is 10X safer than manual via massive fleet learning,” and passive income from Tesla cars.

The passive income would stem from adding the car to an autonomous, self-driving fleet, which has not materialized. In contrast, the battery storage efforts and self-driving capabilities have expanded and improved. The Cybertruck is a prime example of developing the product line. Musk anticipates “Part Deux” will be complete by 2026.

“Master Plan Part 3” emerged in 2023 as a detailed paper about sustainability. It expanded Tesla’s ambitions to the “sustainable energy economy,’ including battery-powered ships and airplanes.

Part three was “too complex for almost anyone to understand, but described how all of Earth could move to sustainable energy,” Musk said on Aug. 29. In contrast, he described plan four as “concise.”



Tesla is training its Optimus robot using visual data, a departure from previous motion capture suits and VR efforts, to scale data collection more efficiently.