The U.K. government has officially rebranded its AI oversight body, renaming the AI Safety Institute to the AI Security Institute. This move signals a clear shift away from its previous risk-averse stance, prioritising national security over broader AI-related social harms.

The AI Security Institute will work with other government departments, including:

The Ministry of Defence Laboratory

The Laboratory for AI Security Research

The National Cyber Security Centre

The wider national security community

Additionally, the institute will introduce a new criminal misuse team to research crime and security-related AI threats alongside the Home Office.

A Shift in AI Policy

Technology Secretary Peter Kyle announced the new name at the Munich Security Summit on Feb. 14, explaining that it aims to “reflect its focus on serious AI risks with security implications.” A government press release clarified that the institute will “not focus on bias or freedom of speech.”

This marks a significant departure from its original mandate. When the institute was first launched at the first AI Safety Summit in the U.K. in November 2023, its stated goal was to “explore all the risks, from social harms like bias and misinformation, to the most unlikely but extreme risk, such as humanity losing control of AI completely.”

“The work of the AI Security Institute won’t change,” Kyle said. “But this renewed focus will ensure our citizens – and those of our allies – are protected from those who would look to use AI against our institutions, democratic values, and way of life.”

Key areas of focus will include:

Preventing AI from being used to develop chemical and biological weapons

Strengthening cybersecurity defences against AI-driven attacks

Combating AI-enabled crimes, including fraud and child sexual abuse

Earlier this month, the government announced plans to make it illegal to own AI tools designed to create child sexual abuse material.

A Shift Towards Pro-Innovation Policies

The U.K.’s approach to AI has changed dramatically since the Labour government took power in July 2024. Under former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the government took a cautious approach, signing a voluntary AI Code of Conduct and publishing an AI regulation white paper and risk assessment. While aimed at protecting consumers, these policies were unpopular among the tech giants.

However, current Prime Minister Keir Starmer appears to be pivoting towards a more business-friendly stance. Stricter AI regulations can slow down product rollouts for Google, Meta, and other major tech firms, which may push investors away.

UK Aligning With U.S. AI Policy

Shortly after taking office, Kyle reassured executives at Google, Microsoft, Apple, Meta, and other major tech players that the incoming AI Bill will focus on the large language models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The bill would also transform the AI Safety Institute into an “arm’s length government body.”

In January 2025, Starmer released the AI Opportunities Action Plan which focused on innovation front and centre and scarcely mentioning safety. Notably, he skipped the Paris AI Action Summit, where the U.K. also declined to sign a global pledge for “inclusive and sustainable” AI.

During the speech, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance disparaged Europe’s use of “excessive regulation” and that the international approach should “foster the creation of AI technology rather than strangle it.” While the U.K. denied that its decision was linked to U.S. alignment, the move reinforces its openness to Silicon Valley investment.

E.U. Adjusts Its AI Regulations

Despite the E.U. signing the communique and enforcing its controversial AI Act, the European Commission announced plans to withdraw 37 legislative proposals from its 2025 work programme, including key regulations on AI, patent licensing, and ePrivacy.

The decision suggests a shift in EU regulatory priorities, signalling that even European policymakers are responding to concerns from global tech leaders about overregulation.