eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Vasco Pedro, CEO of the Lisbon-based startup Unbabel, delivered a provocative forecast at the Web Summit in Lisbon when he said human translators may no longer be needed within three years. The statement came in parallel with the launch of Widn.AI, Unbabel’s new AI-powered translation service built on its proprietary large language model, Tower. Capable of handling translations in 32 languages, Widn.AI represents a significant shift from the company’s earlier hybrid model, which paired AI technology with human editors.

“The advantage humans have in translation is razor-thin,” Pedro said, asserting that AI has reached a stage where it can handle all but the most complex translation tasks. This advancement aligns with a broader trend of generative AI boosting enterprise innovation, as companies increasingly leverage AI for tasks once deemed exclusively human.

Implications for Jobs and Industry

Unbabel’s innovation comes as AI’s potential to replace jobs is sparking heated debates. While Unbabel foresees growth fueled by a surge in translated content, Pedro admitted that the revenue per word is likely to drop. This mirrors broader predictions about AI’s disruptive potential, such as Vinod Khosla’s claim that AI could perform 80 percent of tasks across 80 percent of jobs.

Not everyone shares this outlook, however. OpenAI’s Sam Altman has downplayed fears of mass unemployment, suggesting that AI will transform, rather than eliminate, work. Pedro himself hinted at a remaining role for humans in overseeing AI translations, ensuring they are accurate and appropriately delivered. The rise of AI-powered tools like Widn.AI also reflects how AI agents are transforming customer experience and streamlining processes while challenging traditional job roles.

What’s Next for Translation and AI?

Unbabel’s vision reflects a rapidly evolving industry, with competitors like DeepL and Google Translate also leveraging advanced models. Meanwhile, Unbabel is seeking $20 to $50 million in funding to expand Widn.AI, betting that higher content volumes will compensate for shrinking per-word revenues.

As AI increasingly redefines industries, the translation sector stands as a litmus test for how far automation can go. Will AI truly make human translators obsolete, or will there always be a place for the nuanced expertise that only humans can provide? For now, Widn.AI is poised to challenge long-held assumptions about translation work, leaving the world to watch closely as the technology unfolds.