Temple University is adding AI software to its 1,500 active security cameras, bringing a new weapon to its arsenal to strengthen campus safety. The Philadelphia-based university is partnering with ZeroEyes, whose “human-verified visual gun detection and situational awareness” software integrates into existing digital security cameras.

A team of Navy SEALs and technologists founded ZeroEyes in 2018 following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school active shooter attack with the goal of preventing mass shootings and gun-related violence. Temple University has more than 30,000 students, making it nearly impossible for someone to physically monitor 1,500 cameras—some of which have multiple views, Temple Police Chief Jennifer Griffin told the local CBS affiliate.

How it Works

If the AI flags a gun, ZeroEyes’ security monitoring team will verify the alert and notify Temple police, sending them a description of the threat and the location of the camera that picked it up. ZeroEyes said its goal is to deliver alerts as close to real-time as possible and that its operations center is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

“It works fast,’’ said Temple Deputy Police Chief Michael Smith of the ZeroEyes system. “However, good security comes in layers.”

In a statement announcing the partnership, Temple said this is the first time that a university in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware has implemented an AI gun detection system that holds the full U.S. Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation.

Students and university staff expressed support for the new system. “Implementing ZeroEyes here on campus is another commitment from Temple’s Chief of Police Jennifer Griffin and TUPDS [Temple University’s Department of Public Safety] to keep safety a top priority for students, faculty, staff, and community members,” said Tanner Wood, public safety director for the Temple Student Government.

The company said facial recognition is not used. The only time a person’s face would be recorded and retained is in the event of an active shooter or mass shooting incident. The software costs under $600 a year per detection point, according to ZeroEyes. The firm also said that its gun violence research center has analyzed 10,557 gun violence incidents in all industries, of which 5,086 came in 2024.

Funding for the software comes from a grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

