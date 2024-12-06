eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

In a bold protest against OpenAI’s handling of its Sora AI video generator, a group of artists leaked access to the tool, accusing the tech giant of exploitation and misrepresentation. The leak, which surfaced on Hugging Face, allows users to generate AI videos using the Sora API, a tool that had previously been kept under tight wraps in early access.

The Leak: A New AI-Video Generator Unveiled

A known as “Sora PR Puppets” revealed a project on Hugging Face that appeared to be linked to OpenAI’s Sora AI-video generator. This tool, still not publicly available, had been kept exclusive for early testers. By exploiting authentication tokens from the early access system, the group enabled users to create 10-second video clips in 1080p resolution by simply inputting a text prompt.

While access to the tool was shut down within hours, the leaked project gained attention as several users successfully made AI-generated videos, some featuring OpenAI’s distinctive watermark. OpenAI’s quick action to shut down the access raises questions about the company’s handling of its early access programs.

The Protest: Claims of Exploitation

The “Sora PR Puppets” argue that OpenAI is exploiting artists by pressuring early testers to provide feedback and bug testing without compensation. It alleges that the program is more about generating positive PR than supporting genuine creative expression. According to the group, OpenAI is misleading users by tightly controlling what can be shared, with all outputs needing approval before they can be publicly displayed.

The group’s statement also criticizes the lack of support for artists, calling out OpenAI for pushing a narrative of progress without offering fair compensation for the unpaid work contributed by hundreds of testers.

OpenAI’s Response

In response, OpenAI maintains that the Sora tool is still in its “research preview” stage, emphasizing its efforts to balance creativity with safety. An OpenAI spokesperson stated that participation in the early access program is voluntary and that the company provides grants and other forms of support to artists. The company stressed its commitment to developing AI as a creative tool while ensuring safety measures are in place before its public release.

The leak of Sora highlights ongoing tensions between tech companies and the creative community as AI tools increasingly enter the realm of art. While Sora’s potential as an AI-video generator is clear, its rollout has raised questions about fairness, transparency, and the treatment of artists contributing to its development. Whether this controversy will lead to changes in how OpenAI and similar companies handle early access programs remains to be seen.