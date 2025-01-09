eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

The Information Technology Industry Council (ITIC), a major tech group representing companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta, is opposing a new U.S. AI chip export regulation that could have far-reaching consequences. The Export Control Framework for Artificial Intelligence Diffusion is a ruling designed to prevent adversarial nations—in particular China—from accessing advanced AI technologies that could enhance their military and surveillance capabilities.

Unlike other AI regulations focused on consumer protection, this rule prioritizes national security. However, tech groups like the ITIC warn that the ruling could weaken the U.S.’s position as the global leader in AI, shifting market dominance to international competitors. The restrictive ruling could also unintentionally stifle U.S. tech companies’ innovation and collaboration with foreign entities. With the rule set to be published as soon as today, tech groups strongly urge the Biden administration to reconsider.

The Global Impact of Export Controls on AI Chips

The AI Diffusion rule isn’t just a U.S. issue. It also has global ramifications, as it introduces a licensing system that limits how many AI chips and graphics processing units (GPUs) U.S. tech firms can export based on the total computing power deployed in recipient countries. The country-specific cap is intended to block China from circumventing regulations and acquiring AI chips through Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern partners. However, the ruling affects more countries than China.

While around 20 countries are exempt, NATO allies, EU member states, and other U.S. partners must comply with the ruling. Unfortunately, this fuels the EU’s criticisms over American tech dominance in the region. The EU views the restrictions as an advantage to the U.S. and, in retaliation, may invoke laws to counter what it calls “U.S. coercion.”

European countries may not be the only nations taking action. China has already retaliated by curbing exports of drone supplies and critical minerals, and the country could limit the export of even more pertinent tech supplies.

Is There Light at The End of The Tunnel?

With President Biden set to exit the White House and President-elect Donald Trump preparing for his January 20 inauguration, the future of AI regulation is in flux. Trump has been vocal about reducing AI regulations to spur innovation, but when it comes to AI chip export controls, a rollback seems unlikely. Trump has a strong stance on tightening export controls and trade deals with China through tariffs, outbound investment restrictions, and other economic barriers to decouple the country’s supply chains.

AI technology exports could encounter even more scrutiny. The challenge? The AI Diffusion rule is so broad that it fails to distinguish between AI technologies with potential national security risks and those primarily used for commercial purposes. The lack of clarity has the potential to unintentionally stifle legitimate AI research and development, slowing innovation instead of protecting it.

