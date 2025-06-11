eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Waymo robotaxis were vandalized and set on fire amid protests in Los Angeles over federal immigration raids and the presence of ICE, with chaotic scenes drawing comparisons to science fiction.

At least five self-driving vehicles were set ablaze in Boyle Heights and downtown LA, where demonstrators appeared to target the robotaxis during the height of the unrest. According to The Washington Post, Waymo temporarily suspended its robotaxi service in the affected areas as the unrest escalated.

Protesters smash windows, slash Waymo tires

After the protests intensified, some demonstrators attacked Waymo vehicles by smashing windows, slashing tires, and spray-painting anti-ICE messages, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Clips circulating online showed people climbing onto the cars as flames erupted, leaving multiple units severely damaged. Brian Stelter of CNN called the events “something out of a dystopian sci-fi novel.”

Waymo confirmed that the cars were unoccupied during the attacks and that no passengers or staff were injured. The company is working with the Los Angeles Police Department and other local agencies to investigate.

Why Waymo became a target

Protesters may have viewed Waymo’s vehicles as rolling surveillance hubs. According to TIME, the vehicles are equipped with 360-degree cameras, and footage from these cars has been used by law enforcement, including the LAPD, for investigations. Some critics argue that these vehicles contribute to heightened police presence in immigrant communities and symbolize automated surveillance enabled by artificial intelligence.

The vehicles have also been described as symbols of corporate technology in public spaces. Some residents see the presence of self-driving cars as a sign of rapid tech expansion in areas already facing issues like gentrification and displacement. The association with AI companies and data-gathering tools has fueled tensions, particularly in law enforcement and immigration raid protests.

However, a Waymo spokesperson said that the company has “no reason to believe” the vehicles were specifically targeted, explaining some had been completing drop-offs nearby.

History of attacks on driverless vehicles

Waymo’s robotaxis have faced repeated acts of vandalism in recent years. In January, an unoccupied vehicle was severely damaged in Beverly Grove, Los Angeles, after individuals shattered windows and tore off its doors. A year earlier, a Waymo car was also vandalized and set on fire in San Francisco’s Chinatown during Lunar New Year celebrations.

Similar incidents have occurred in San Francisco’s Mission District, where the autonomous vehicles were defaced.

