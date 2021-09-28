I spoke with Mohit Aron, CEO of Cohesity, about the current state of ransomware, and we also discussed managing data for optimum security and productivity.
Among the topics we covered:
- What’s the current state of ransomware?
- How can organizations prepare for a ransomware attack in such a way that they can avoid paying the ransom?
- What’s wrong with most company’s “data as usual” procedures? What advice would you give?
- What’s the future direction for data management, and how can companies prepare for it now?
Listen to the podcast:
Watch the video:
