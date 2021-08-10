DigiCert, a tech company specializing in digital security like secure socket layer (SSL) and public key infrastructure (PKI) encryption, just launched a new cloud-based tool for digital signatures called DigiCert Document Signing Manager. The solution uses proven electronic signatures to verify the signer’s identity and ensure that signed documents have not been modified.

It comes at a time when more people are working from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with digital signatures on the rise in leu of hand-written “wet” signatures. Document Signing Manager performs remote vetting, Verify by DigiCert, to confirm a person’s identity, whereas traditionally a person had to go to a notary or some sort of legal entity to verify their identity when signing legal documents.

E-signatures are now commonplace

E-signature platforms such as DocuSign or AdobeSign are commonly used for transactions. DigiCert Document Signing Manager adds a layer of trust and security to these processes with public key infrastructure (PKI) and digital signatures. These digital signatures provide high assurance with verified and authenticated signer identity and tamper-proof integrity of the document.

DigiCert creates a chain of proof around a document, based on security standards that are demonstrated to meet legal requirements. When a document is digitally signed, the signature includes verified details of the person’s identity.

It also uses cryptography to ensure the integrity of the document against tampering since it was signed. There are certain industries and multinational companies that require digital signatures due to strict regulations, including the EU’s eIDAS regulation and the ZertES law in Switzerland.

There’s a difference between e-signatures and digital signatures

Using Document Signing Manager, companies can execute digital signatures while staying in compliance with global regulatory requirements, including corporate policies like Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML). The solution’s key features make that possible. For example, DigiCert provides an option called Verify by DigiCert, powered by IDNow and certified to EU standards, for remote identity verification which replaces in-person validation.

Additionally, with the suitable identity verification, Document Signing Manager can offer Advanced or Qualified e-signatures for individuals or an e-seal for organizations for EU and Swiss compliance. It also provides long term validation (LTV) to show that a document is still legally binding long after signing certificates may have expired. It also supports audit logging to support compliance with US government and industry regulations, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

DigiCert integrates with enterprise signing workflows

Document Signing Manager can be tightly integrated with enterprise document signing workflows through CSC (Cloud Signature Consortium) APIs and can also be used with other platforms like Adobe Sign or DocuSign. This ensures legitimacy for business transactions and paperless documents regardless of the software a company is using. By combining DigiCert and Adobe Sign, enterprises gain simple sign up of users, flexible signing workflows as well as confidence that the digital signatures comply with the appropriate legal requirements.

“We provide the ability to integrate digital signatures into many different scenarios, from individual signatures to mass signing to working with other platforms like Adobe Sign and DocuSign,” said Brian Trzupek, SVP of Product at DigiCert. “DigiCert’s array of security certifications, as well as our activities in different jurisdictions around the world, bring great benefits to our users. We have the tools and credentials to enable digital transformation with e-signatures that are trustworthy and legally valid.”

The new solution is part of DigiCert ONE, the vendor’s comprehensive PKI management solution for encryption, code security, and digital identity. Companies that have deployed DigiCert ONE can manage users across their organization using PKI-based security. PKI is an important component that strengthens digital signatures because it tackles security issues related to transmitting public keys across public networks. It validates the keys and ensures they belong to the signer, eliminating the risk of a cybercriminal impersonating them.