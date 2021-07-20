Armon Dadgar, Co-Founder and CTO of HashiCorp, discusses why “castle and moat” is outdated. Plus: what’s the future of cybersecurity in a multicloud world?

I spoke with Armon Dadgar, Co-Founder and CTO of HashiCorp, about why “castle and moat” is outdated. We spoke about security in the cloud era, and discussed the future of cybersecurity in a multicloud world.

Among the points we covered:

After several years of cloud evolution, it is now far safer than legacy systems – why is this true?

Let’s talk about why some of the traditional principles for security are getting out-moded. There’s the classic “castle and moat” approach, which is a single “choke point.” Why doesn’t that work like it used to?

We hear the term “zero trust” a lot these days – why is it suddenly so much in the spotlight?

What about containers and security? What are the special concerns there?

What’s your sense of the future of cybersecurity in the multicloud world? What trends would you predict?

Listen to the podcast:

Watch the video: