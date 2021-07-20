I spoke with Armon Dadgar, Co-Founder and CTO of HashiCorp, about why “castle and moat” is outdated. We spoke about security in the cloud era, and discussed the future of cybersecurity in a multicloud world.
Among the points we covered:
- After several years of cloud evolution, it is now far safer than legacy systems – why is this true?
- Let’s talk about why some of the traditional principles for security are getting out-moded. There’s the classic “castle and moat” approach, which is a single “choke point.” Why doesn’t that work like it used to?
- We hear the term “zero trust” a lot these days – why is it suddenly so much in the spotlight?
- What about containers and security? What are the special concerns there?
- What’s your sense of the future of cybersecurity in the multicloud world? What trends would you predict?
Listen to the podcast:
Watch the video:
