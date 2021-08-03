I spoke with Bipul Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO of Rubrik, about Zero Trust’s role in blocking ransomware attacks, and also discussed security in a multicloud world.
Among the topics we discussed:
- Why is Zero Trust getting so much attention now, in particular?
- What particular security challenges does the move toward multicloud create for companies?
- What 2-3 recommendations do you give companies about security? Enterprise backup?
- What do you see as the future of security and enterprise backup? Won’t it become so automated that we no longer think about it?
Listen to the podcast:
Watch the video:
