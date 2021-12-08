I spoke with Satori executives Ben Herzberg and Yoav Cohen about the key points in their new book, “Snowflake Security: Securing Your Snowflake Data Cloud.”
Among the topics we discussed:
- What is DataSecOps, and how does it relate to data management and Snowflake?
- Snowflake has grown dramatically over the last few years. I know that cybersecurity isn’t an issue with the platform – why is securing your data cloud so important?
- Let’s run through your top recommendations for Snowflake security, as efficiently as possible.
- What do you see as the future for Snowflake security? What are some milestones/trends you expect?
Listen to the podcast:
Watch the video: