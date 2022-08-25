I spoke with Jon Toor, CMO of Cloudian, about the key factors driving object storage, and why this storage medium is ideal for cloud deployments.
- As you survey the object storage market, what trends are driving the market this year? I know the market is growing about 15-20 percent a year.
- How does object storage contrast with the other leading storage types? When should companies not use object? For what use cases should they use it?
- How is Cloudian addressing the needs of its clients? What’s the Cloudian advantage in terms of data management.
- The future of object storage? Do you expect it to keep pace with the growth of other storage methods?
