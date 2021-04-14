eWEEK PRODUCT OVERVIEW & INSIGHT: Forty-year-old Spectra Logic enables multi-decade data storage and access by creating new methods of managing information in all forms of storage—including archive, backup, cold storage, private cloud and public cloud.

Company: Spectra Logic (data storage and data management solutions)

Company Description: Spectra Logic develops data storage and data management solutions that solve the problem of digital preservation for organizations dealing with exponential data growth. Spectra enables affordable, multi-decade data storage and access by creating new methods of managing information in all forms of storage—including archive, backup, cold storage, private cloud and public cloud.

Markets: Spectra Logic is a 40-year-old global organization that sells directly to midsize and large organizations as well as through a worldwide network of resellers and distributors who offer Spectra solutions to customers in a wide range of industries, including media and entertainment, education, government, finance, energy, health care, scientific research and high-performance computing environments, among others. Spectra Logic also has established strong strategic partnerships with Fortune 50 organizations and key technology partners to ensure interoperability and compatibility.

Product and Services

Spectra Logic’s agile and inventive approach has led to more than 125 patents and an expanding portfolio of solutions that have been deployed in more than 80 countries. Spectra offers a wide solution set that includes disk, object storage, tape and hybrid cloud storage in addition to storage lifecycle management software. StorCycle is the company’s flagship storage lifecycle management software that automatically identifies and moves inactive data from primary storage to a lower cost tier that includes cloud, object storage disk, network-attached storage and tape.

Key Features

StorCycle is a storage lifecycle management software that ensures data is stored on the right tier throughout its lifecycle for greater IT and budgetary efficiencies. More than 80 percent of data is being stored on the wrong tier, costing organizations millions of dollars a year. StorCycle storage lifecycle management software can reduce the overall cost of storing data by up to 70 percent by enabling organizations to efficiently scan primary storage and migrate inactive data and finished projects to a lower cost tier of storage for long-term preservation and access.

StorCycle delivers four key elements of data storage lifecycle management:

Identification: Scan of an active source file system compiles and presents real time analytics, revealing an actionable view of the data landscape. Scans can be scheduled, throttled as necessary and reused as needed;

Scan of an active source file system compiles and presents real time analytics, revealing an actionable view of the data landscape. Scans can be scheduled, throttled as necessary and reused as needed; Migration: Automated migration on the basis of past or upcoming scheduled scans or project-based migration of entire data sets or directories. After migrating data, StorCycle accurately maintains directory structures and Access Control Lists;

Automated migration on the basis of past or upcoming scheduled scans or project-based migration of entire data sets or directories. After migrating data, StorCycle accurately maintains directory structures and Access Control Lists; Protection: Makes and tracks multiple copies on a variety of targets, adding both geographic and genetic diversity into data protection plans;

Makes and tracks multiple copies on a variety of targets, adding both geographic and genetic diversity into data protection plans; Access: Use of HTML Links or Symbolic Links, and a web-based search maintains data easily accessible by users in a semi-transparent or transparent manner. The software activates archived data, allowing users to apply new technologies.

Interoperable with Linux, Mac and Windows, StorCycle identifies inactive files on primary storage based on policies set by the administrator and migrates those files to a lower cost tier of storage, which includes any combination of cloud storage, object storage disk, network-attached storage and tape. Users also can move entire completed data sets, such as machine-generated data, scientific output and finished videos, with the Project Archive method. This reduces the amount of data residing on expensive primary storage, shrinking backup windows, increasing performance and reducing more primary storage purchases.

Additionally, StorCycle protects data through end-to-end encryption on all storage targets, and storage of multiple copies of data on multiple storage mediums. It is fully ADFS-compliant, meaning file permission remains intact regardless of where data is stored. StorCycle enables organizational data to be stored in two geographically separate locations, for example on cloud and on local NAS.

The scheduled delete feature enables users to configure automatic deletions of migrated data after it has been retained on a storage target for a preset period of time. Other features enable users to prioritize restore jobs, activate one-click job reruns, archive and restore user-generated symbolic links, obtain CIFS/SMB support with Linux, and attain improved file search via background database indexing.

The latest version of StorCycle enables users to leverage the exposed RESTful API to take advantage of StorCycle’s core features, including scanning, migrating, and restoring data to build integrations and applications that leverage StorCycle’s Storage Lifecycle Management capabilities. The exposed API is an excellent tool for advanced users who wish to integrate StorCycle into wider workflows. In addition to providing core commands to configure storage locations, the API helps users build applications to better manage jobs or perform bulk actions without using the web interface.

StorCycle also now extends cloud support to Microsoft® Azure®, including both the standard (Hot/Cool) and Archive tiers. Azure® can be used as a storage target for migration jobs, helping organizations leverage the cost-effectiveness and ease of cloud storage. This is in addition to StorCycle’s existing support for Amazon S3 Standard and Glacier tiers.

Insight and Analysis

There are no user reviews of Spectra Logic on any of the major software review sites, including TechnologyAdvice, G2Crowd, Gartner Peer Reviews, IT Central Station, Capterra and Serchen.

Delivery: Direct from Spectra and through the company’s global network of value-added resellers and distributors

Pricing: Annual subscriptions. For pricing or information, call 1-720-301-0153 or email [email protected]

Contact information: [email protected]

