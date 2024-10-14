The Extreme Networks executive discussed issues involving AI and trust. How can companies deal with the issue of AI and trust?

In this new eSpeaks video, Nabil Bukhari, Chief Technical and Product Officer of Extreme Networks, discusses whether workers and consumers trust artificial intelligence in the face of its rapid adoption. “Tech execs are forgetting, in the rush to adopt AI, the fundamentals of our human society and culture,” he said. “If AI doesn’t have our trust, it’s dead in the water.”