eWeek Senior Editor James Maguire discusses the challenges in the AI market, and how the many partnerships required to support AI will create the need for a strategy focused on a multi-vendor approach to artificial intelligence.

eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

eWeek Senior Editor James Maguire discusses the challenges in the artificial intelligence market and how the many partnerships required to support AI will create the need for a strategy focused on a multi-vendor approach to artificial intelligence.