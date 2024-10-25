The IBM executive discussed the company's forward-looking use of AI digital assistants.

Each of IBM’s 160,000 consultants now uses about 10 AI digital assistants, according to Mohamad Ali, SVP and Head of IBM Consulting. The company has built its own platform to manage this vast digital workforce.