As Lee Caswell discusses developing an AI strategy, the Nutanix executive covers everything from large language models to onboarding new AI applications.

eWEEK content and product recommendations are editorially independent. We may make money when you click on links to our partners. Learn More.

Among the many challenges companies face as they create an AI strategy, arguably the hardest is the AI sector’s stunning rate of change. “The industry is changing very fast,” said Lee Caswell, SVP, Product and Solutions Marketing at Nutanix. “AI from a year ago is materially different than it is today, right? A year from now it’ll be materially different than it is today—definitely.”

Watch my extended interview with Lee Caswell about how companies can cope with this rate of change while developing an AI strategy. Our topics include handling large language models and finding the best enterprise AI use cases.