Artificial intelligence (AI) lead generation software automates and improves the process of finding and capturing potential leads for a business.

These AI tools can analyze data from various sources, including websites, social media platforms, and customer databases, to create highly targeted lead lists. AI lead generative software can analyze customer data, predict customer behavior, and personalize marketing strategies to attract high-quality leads.

We reviewed the top AI lead generation software for different use cases and teams to help you discover the best solution for your company.

Top AI Lead Generation Software Comparison

useArtemis: Best for Web Scraping

Overall rating: 3.9/5

Criterion Rating Pricing 3.5 Feature set 4.4 Ease of use 4 Support 3

The solution useArtemis is a sales and marketing platform offering a LinkedIn and website scraping tool for extracting lead data and automating outreach campaigns. It helps sales professionals build targeted lead lists by scraping LinkedIn search results for contact information. The platform offers multichannel outreach capabilities, allowing users to automate outreach at scale and send personalized messages to prospects.

useArtemis includes conditional sequencing features to create automated workflows based on prospects’ engagement levels, ensuring timely and relevant follow-ups. This helps sales and marketing professionals optimize their lead generation and outreach efforts for better results.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Find verified email address. It doesn’t work well with other social media tools aside from LinkedIn. Scrape companies’ profiles on LinkedIn. Customer support can be better.

Pricing

Starter: $49 billed monthly, with up to 500 enrichment credits.

$49 billed monthly, with up to 500 enrichment credits. Pro: $99 billed monthly, with up to 1,500 enrichment credits.

$99 billed monthly, with up to 1,500 enrichment credits. Premium: $149 billed monthly, with up to 3,000 enrichment credits.

You can try the tool with 50 free credits to learn about its functionalities.

Features

Multichannel outreach.

Over 15 data sources for enrichment.

LinkedIn scraper.

LinkedIn automation.

Analyze, filter, and classify your prospects with OpenAI.

Scrape company websites automatically.

Find technologies used by companies’ websites.

LeadIQ: Best for Pipeline Generation Teams

Overall rating: 3.9/5

Criterion Rating Pricing 3.5 Feature set 4.4 Ease of use 4 Support 3

LeadIQ is a sales prospecting and artificial intelligence lead generation platform that helps sales teams find and connect with decision-makers at targeted companies. It provides users access to a database of verified contact information, offers tools for finding and organizing leads, and integrates with other sales and marketing software.

LeadIQ helps sales teams identify, track, and capture contact data and track critical signals to know the best time to reach out and generate personalized messages. The tool helps users keep CRM data accurate with automatic enrichments, track contact changes like job movements, and conveniently prospect directly from their Chrome browser using the LeadIQ Chrome extension.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Transparent pricing. Add-on costs an extra fee. It lets you track sales triggers. Support could be stronger.

Pricing

Free: There is no cost for up to 20 verified work emails per week, 10 mobile phone numbers, 40 email generations per month, and 10 accounts tracked.

There is no cost for up to 20 verified work emails per week, 10 mobile phone numbers, 40 email generations per month, and 10 accounts tracked. Essential: $39 per user per month, billed annually, or $45 per user per month, billed monthly.

$39 per user per month, billed annually, or $45 per user per month, billed monthly. Pro: $79 per user per month, billed annually, or $89 per user per month, billed monthly.

$79 per user per month, billed annually, or $89 per user per month, billed monthly. Enterprise: Custom quote.

Features

Capture prospects to Hubspot CRM or Salesforce CRM.

Advanced search capability.

It can generate personalized sales messages.

Email notifications on new job changes and promotions.

Jasper AI: Best for Content Creation

Overall rating: 3.8/5

Criterion Rating Pricing 4 Feature set 3.5 Ease of use 4 Support 4

Jasper AI is a content creation tool built for marketers and businesses to generate quality written content. It uses artificial intelligence and NLP to help users create blog posts, social media captions, ad headlines, and more. Jasper AI can help with lead generation by creating content that attracts and captures the interest of potential leads.

Jasper AI’s integration with SurferSEO allows users to optimize their content for search engines, improving its visibility and ranking in search results. This can help businesses attract more organic traffic and reach a wider audience, leading to more leads and conversions.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Supports over 30 languages. Output requires human editing. Responsive customer support. Expensive.

Pricing

Creator: $39 per month per seat, billed yearly, or $49 per month per seat, billed monthly.

$39 per month per seat, billed yearly, or $49 per month per seat, billed monthly. Pro: $59 per month per seat, billed yearly, or $129 per month per seat, billed monthly.

$59 per month per seat, billed yearly, or $129 per month per seat, billed monthly. Business: Custom quote.

A seven-day free trial is available.

Features

Company knowledge hub management.

Document collaboration capability.

Plagiarism checker.

Offers over 50 templates.

Kartra: ​​Best for Online Entrepreneurs

Overall rating: 3.8/5

Criterion Rating Pricing 3.7 Feature set 3.2 Ease of use 4 Support 5

Kartra is an all-in-one platform that helps entrepreneurs and businesses build, market, and sell their products and services online. Kartra’s lead management feature allows you to build and organize your leads, prospects, and customer database. You can create different lists and segment your contacts based on specific criteria or actions they have taken. You can use custom tags to further categorize and filter your leads for targeted marketing campaigns.

With Kartra Leads, you can track lead activity, engagement, and interactions with your marketing materials. This data can help you better understand your leads and tailor your communication and offers to their needs and interests.

Kartra landing page builder page tests.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Easy to use. Expensive. Quality and responsive customer support. Limited customization.

Pricing

Starter: $99 per month, billed annually, or $119 monthly, for up to five team members.

$99 per month, billed annually, or $119 monthly, for up to five team members. Growth: $189 per month, billed annually, or $229 monthly, for up to 10 team members.

$189 per month, billed annually, or $229 monthly, for up to 10 team members. Professional: $429 per month, billed annually, or $549 monthly, for up to 20 team members.

A 30-day free trial is available.

Features

Real-time funnel analytics.

Lead and sales management.

Ready-built campaigns.

Marketing analytics.

CoPilot AI: Best for Targeting LinkedIn Prospects

Overall rating: 3.6/5

Criterion Rating Pricing 2.1 Feature set 4.3 Ease of use 4 Support 3.5

CoPilot AI is a sales acceleration platform that helps sales teams engage with prospects on LinkedIn. The platform offers real-time conversation intelligence, automated follow-up reminders, and automatic lead emailing to help sales professionals improve their productivity and performance.

CoPilot AI integrates with LinkedIn to provide users with valuable insights and data on their prospects, helping them personalize their outreach and engage with potential leads in a more targeted way. The tool can help sales teams identify and prioritize the most promising leads on LinkedIn, leading to more successful sales conversions.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Easy to use. Knowledge hub resources can be improved. High response rate. Teams pricing could be more transparent.

Pricing

Standard: Annual pricing starts at $234 monthly (billed at $2,808 per year).

Annual pricing starts at $234 monthly (billed at $2,808 per year). Scale: Annual pricing starts at $294 monthly (billed at $3,528 per year).

Annual pricing starts at $294 monthly (billed at $3,528 per year). Teams: Custom pricing.

Custom pricing. White Label: Custom pricing.

Features

A/B campaign testing.

AI-generated replies.

AI-driven prospect filtering and AI insights for prospects.

Contact management.

Customers.ai: Best for Targeted Outbound Marketing

Overall rating: 3.5/5

Criterion Rating Pricing 3.1 Feature set 4.4 Ease of use 2.5 Support 4

Customers.ai (formerly MobileMonkey) is an AI lead generation tool that improves full-funnel marketing performance by using AI and visitor identification to grow, engage, and convert customers. The platform offers B2B and B2C data enrichment, meta ads, visitor audience sync, advanced audience segmentation, and customer journey insights.

Using Customers.ai, businesses can find potential buyers that match their ideal customer profiles, accelerate email list growth, and launch automated outreach campaigns to drive conversions. The platform’s AI-powered capabilities help companies identify and engage high-potential leads, leading to qualified sales meetings and deals.

Customers.ai integrates with several third-party applications, including Meta, Klaviyo, Semrush, SendGrid, Salesforce, and Sendlane.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Identify your anonymous website visitors by email. Customer support response time can be better. Comprehensive B2B and B2C data enrichment. Some users reported occasional issues with the data syncing capability.

Pricing

Free: Limited trial for seven days.

Limited trial for seven days. Starter: Starts at $199 per month, plus $0.23 per contact captured.

Starts at $199 per month, plus $0.23 per contact captured. Pro: Starts at $399 per month, plus $0.18 per contact captured.

Starts at $399 per month, plus $0.18 per contact captured. Advanced: Starts at $799 per month, plus $0.13 per contact captured.

Features

AI copywriting.

B2B contact capture.

Restore meta ad retargeting audiences.

Email automations.

Contact enrichment.

Outreach: Best for Sales Engagement & Automation

Overall rating: 3.4/5

Criterion Rating Pricing 1.2 Feature set 4.4 Ease of use 4 Support 4

Outreach.io is a sales execution platform that helps companies close more pipelines and improve seller productivity through its sales engagement tools, deal management features, conversation intelligence, rep coaching capabilities, and more. The platform allows sales teams to engage with prospects, track and manage deals, create mutual action plans, gain insights into deals, and forecast sales performance.

Through automation and AI capabilities, Outreach.io enables sales professionals to focus on building relationships and selling effectively, while the platform takes care of repetitive tasks and provides valuable insights to help optimize sales strategies.

Outreach.io is ideal for organizations with a large volume of outbound and inbound sales activities that need a centralized platform to manage their sales engagement, pipeline, and coaching efforts.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Sentiment analysis. The analytics can be better. Responsive customer support. The reporting feature can be improved.

Pricing

Contact the company for a custom quote.

Features

Multichannel outreach.

Sales engagement.

Deals management.

Conversation intelligence.

Sales forecasting.

Pipeline management.

Seamless.AI: Best for Real-time Search of B2B Sales Leads

Overall rating: 3.2/5

Criterion Rating Pricing 1.2 Feature set 4.1 Ease of use 4 Support 3.5

Seamless.AI is a sales and marketing tool that helps users find and engage with potential customers through its database of contacts and companies. It provides users with contact information, insights, and sales recommendations to help them increase their sales and grow their business. Seamless.AI offers real-time search capabilities to access contact and company profiles, verified emails, cell phones, and sales intelligence to understand buyer needs and preferences.

With Seamless.AI, users can build targeted lead lists, track buyer intent signals, and optimize their sales pipelines for higher conversion rates.

The tool also features Writer by Seamless.AI, an AI writing tool that generates sales and marketing messages such as sales emails, social media posts, cold call scripts, LinkedIn connection requests, and LinkedIn messages.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Offers Chrome extension for easy accessibility. Limited support. Comprehensive database. Limited integration with third-party apps.

Pricing

Though the company offers three paid plans, it doesn’t publicly disclose the cost of each plan. Prospective buyers should contact the company for a custom quote. A free plan is available with limited usage.

Features

Real-time search engine.

Advanced organization management.

Pitch intelligence.

Data enrichment.

Includes AI-powered writer for generating sales copy.

Buyer intent data.

ZoomInfo: Best for Sales Teams, Marketing Professionals & Recruiters

Overall rating: 3.2/5

Criterion Rating Pricing 1.2 Feature set 3.6 Ease of use 4 Support 4

ZoomInfo is a B2B (business-to-business) database and lead generation platform that provides companies with information about potential clients or business contacts. It includes profiles and contact information for millions of companies and professionals, as well as insights on market trends, buying signals, and competitive intelligence.

The platform helps sales and marketing professionals find and target potential customers, track competitors, and gather market intelligence. ZoomInfo’s SalesOS is designed to help sales teams identify and connect with potential leads, track account activity, and improve sales performance. For marketing professionals, ZoomInfo offers MarketingOS solutions for display advertising, website chat, and form management.

Recruiters can also benefit from ZoomInfo’s TalentOS, which includes a database of professionals. This allows them to perform advanced candidate searches and identify potential candidates for job openings.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons B2B sales intelligence. Lacks pricing transparency. Extensive client support. Steep platform learning curve.

Pricing

ZoomInfo offers three plans: SalesOS, MarketingOS, and TalentOS. However, to get a quote you must contact the company’s sales team for custom pricing. A free trial is also available.

Features

Company insights and buying intent signals.

Cross-channel advertisement.

Buyer intent insights.

Contact and company search.

Lead segmenting and scoring.

Surfer: Best for Search Engine Optimization

Overall rating: 3.1/5

Criterion Rating Pricing 3.1 Feature set 2.3 Ease of use 4 Support 3.5

SurferSEO is a search engine optimization tool that analyzes and audits websites to provide insights and recommendations for improving search engine rankings. It includes keyword research, content optimization, and competitor analysis. SurferSEO helps users optimize their websites for higher visibility and better search engine rankings.

SurferSEO can help with lead generation by improving a website’s search engine ranking, which can increase organic traffic and visibility. When a website ranks higher in search engine results, it is more likely to attract relevant and targeted traffic. Increased traffic can lead to more opportunities for capturing leads through forms, subscriptions, or other lead-generation methods on the website.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons Helps generate SEO-friendly AI content. Limited support. SEO optimization and improvement. It may be expensive for small businesses or startups.

Pricing

Essential: $69 per month, billed yearly, or $89 billed monthly.

$69 per month, billed yearly, or $89 billed monthly. Scale: $99 per month, billed yearly, or $129 billed monthly.

$99 per month, billed yearly, or $129 billed monthly. Scale AI: $179 per month, billed yearly, or $219 billed monthly.

$179 per month, billed yearly, or $219 billed monthly. Enterprise: Starts from $399 per month, billed annually.

A seven-day free trial is available.

Features

SERP analyzer.

Plagiarism checker.

WordPress, Google Docs, Jasper AI, and Contentful integrations.

Keyword research.

Albert.ai: Best for Digital Marketers

Overall rating: 2.8/5

Criterion Rating Pricing 1.2 Feature set 2.8 Ease of use 4 Support 3.5

Albert.ai is a marketing automation platform that uses AI to optimize and manage advertising campaigns across various channels, such as paid search, social media, and programmatic advertising. It is designed to help digital marketers improve their ad performance and drive increased ROI. Albert.ai automates audience targeting, ad creation, and optimization tasks, allowing marketers to focus on higher-level strategic tasks.

Albert.ai also uses machine learning capabilities to analyze audience and tactical data at scale, autonomously allocating budget, optimizing creative, and evolving campaigns to continuously enhance performance.

Pros & Cons

Pros Cons It can process vast amounts of data quickly. Initial learning curve. Data-driven—it makes decisions based on data insights. No upfront pricing information.

Pricing

Contact the company for a customized pricing plan.

Features

Cross-channel execution.

Predictive analytics.

Analyze customer behavior.

Marketing automation.

Autonomous and self-optimizing.

How to Choose the Best AI Lead Generation Software for Your Business

The best AI lead generation software for you and your business depends on your needs and preferences. Knowing how you want to capture leads will help determine the best AI tool for your business. For instance, content marketing teams may rely on Jasper AI and Surfer SEO to generate leads, while a sales team may benefit from tools like ZoomInfo or Seamless.AI.

CoPilot AI and useArtemis can be helpful if your leads are on LinkedIn, as they offer AI-powered lead generation through LinkedIn outreach.

When shopping for the best AI lead generation software for your business, consider your industry and target audience, features and capabilities, usability, and integration with your existing tools.

How We Evaluated the Best AI Lead Generation Software

To evaluate the best AI lead generation software, we considered the following criteria:

Feature set – 35%

We assessed the software’s range of features, including AI capabilities, lead segmentation, and integration with CRM systems. We looked for software that offered a comprehensive set of tools for lead generation, which accounted for the largest part of our evaluation criteria.

Pricing – 25%

We analyzed the cost of each software solution and weighed it against its features and capabilities. The pricing structure, including free trials, pricing visibility, and affordability, was a significant factor in our evaluation.

Ease of Use – 25%

We assessed each software solution’s user interface and overall user experience. Intuitive navigation, clear instructions, and ease of setup were critical factors in determining the software’s ease-of-use ratings.

Support – 15%

We evaluated the level of customer support provided by each software vendor, including the availability of customer service representatives, response times, and support resources such as help guides and tutorials. Prompt and helpful support was critical in our evaluation.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is there a free AI lead generator?

Some AI lead generation software offer free trials or limited versions of their tools for free. However, fully featured AI lead generation software typically requires a subscription or payment for access to all features. For instance, LeadIQ and Seamless.AI offer limited free versions of their tool.

What are the benefits of using AI lead generation software?

Some benefits of using AI lead generation software include increased efficiency in identifying and qualifying leads, improved accuracy in predicting lead behavior, personalized and targeted lead nurturing, and overall higher conversion rates.

What are the key features to look for in AI lead generation software?

Some key features to look for in AI lead generation software include:

AI-driven data analysis and insights.

Lead scoring and prioritization.

Automated lead nurturing.

Personalized content recommendations.

Integration with CRM and marketing automation tools.

Robust analytics and reporting capabilities.

Bottom Line: AI Lead Generation Software

Investing in AI lead generation software can significantly enhance your lead generation capabilities. By choosing an AI solution with the right mix of features and usability, you can streamline your lead generation process, increase the productivity of your sales team, and drive more revenue for your business.

Do your due diligence by conducting extensive research before settling on a tool. Our analysis considered software for different teams with varying lead generation needs, such as sales, marketing, or a combination of both. Take the time to evaluate the available options and choose the one that aligns best with your objectives to maximize your ROI.

