Discover the X best AI apps for Android and iOS in 2023. From voice assistants to photo editing, these AI apps will help you get the most out of your device.

With a growing number of great AI apps for personal use, artificial intelligence applications are being launched for a wide array of uses, from education to health to entertainment.

The everyday consumer is now using AI apps to simplify everything from crafting an email to editing a photo to improving their fitness with the support of AI assistants and mobile AI apps.

In this guide, we’ll cover some of the top AI apps for Android and iOS users today and how these apps are transforming everyday life.

Table of Contents: Best AI Apps for Android and iOS Users

Top 5 AI Apps for Conversational AI and AI Assistants

ChatGPT

The mobile app version of ChatGPT, the popular large language model AI chatbot from OpenAI, is available for both Android and iOS users.

With ChatGPT on mobile, users can sync up their ChatGPT data with all other devices that they use. They can also benefit from the Whisper integration, which enables them to use voice inputs while engaging with the ChatGPT app.

Though more advanced features may be available to ChatGPT Plus subscribers, the basic mobile app is free to use and gives users the ability to generate various types of content in response to their inputs.

Pi

Inflection’s Pi generated buzz before anyone had even heard the name of the app due to the pedigree of the company’s founders. The app has proven itself a worthy competitor of ChatGPT, giving users the ability to have human-like conversations, seek advice, and get other interesting responses from the Pi chatbot.

Pi is currently only available to iOS users, though there are plans to eventually release the app in the Google Play store.

Replika

Replika is a conversational AI app that allows users to interact with a virtual friend in a way that feels like speaking with a real human.

Depending on the user’s needs, this Replika can be set up to feel like a friend, a personal or professional mentor, or even a romantic interest. Users also have the option to virtually share moments with their Replika through augmented reality. Replika is available to iOS, Android, and Oculus device users.

Otter.ai

Otter.ai is an assistive AI app that primarily helps with audio transcription, note-taking, and live summaries.

Although it can just as easily be used by individuals, the app is best suited for collaborative content, as different users can edit the transcript and add relevant comments and highlights as necessary. Otter.ai is available for iOS, Android, and Slack and is also available through a Chrome extension.

Cleo

Cleo is an AI assistant that helps users with personal finance management tasks. Users can engage with the Cleo app for help with managing a personal budget, saving, avoiding certain types of purchases, and borrowing money.

Cleo also brings a certain amount of personality to the personal finance experience, giving its users the option to be “roasted” or “hyped” for their spending habits and how they align with their overall goals. Cleo is available for both iOS and Android users.

Top 5 AI Apps for Health, Safety, and Transportation

Wysa

Wysa is a mobile app that takes a hybrid approach to mental health care, using both artificial intelligence and humans to give users the care they need.

Users have the option to engage with the conversational AI agent on demand, and this agent can then assign curated care guides, programs, and additional support to users who need it. If a user is in a clinical program with Wysa, they may also receive regular check-ins from the AI agent, which can escalate to human coaches and therapists if necessary. Wysa is available for both iOS and Android users.

Youper

Youper is another AI-driven mental health app that relies on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) best practices and methodologies.

With Youper, users first complete a detailed assessment to give Youper the data it needs to curate a more personal experience. From there, its conversational AI has on-demand conversations with the user. This is an exciting app option for users who want to track their mood or symptoms over time, as Youper offers detailed symptom monitoring and analytics features with helpful visualizations. Youper is available to both iOS and Android users.

Seeing AI

Seeing AI is an app that’s primarily designed for the visually impaired and blind to get detailed audio descriptions of their surroundings.

The app can be used to translate documents, products, handwriting, and currency into audio descriptions, and even more abstract concepts like colors, people, and scenes can be transformed into auditory narrations. Seeing AI is only available to iOS users, though similar apps are available for Android users.

FitnessAI

FitnessAI is an AI-driven fitness training app that generates personalized workouts for users based on their personal goals, fitness levels, and health backgrounds.

Additionally, if users keep up with their workout logs, the AI can assist them with deciding on the optimal rest period and workout difficulty levels for future workouts. FitnessAI is only available for iOS users, though similar AI fitness and nutrition apps are available for Android users as well.

Waze

Waze is a popular navigation and transportation app that uses a combination of AI and machine learning to optimize user routes and predict their typical driving patterns and styles.

It also uses Google Cloud’s AI Platform to develop a network for Waze Carpool, a sustainable way for users to share their trips with each other when following similar routes and schedules. Waze is available for both iOS and Android users.

Top 7 AI Apps for Entertainment

Lensa AI

Lensa is an AI photo editor and retoucher that also allows users to create videos, add special effects to images, and create avatar characters in different styles.

Its range of features and editing styles make it a popular image-editing tool for the everyday consumer. Lensa AI is available for both iOS and Android users.

Wonder

Wonder is an AI-generated art app that allows users to submit text prompts to create art in different styles.

No coding experience is necessary, as the tool creatively generates the art based only on user requests and descriptions, as well as on submitted photos. Wonder is available for both iOS and Android users.

Spotify

Spotify is one of the most popular music and podcast streaming apps on the market, and part of this popularity comes from the curated experiences it creates for users through AI.

Its latest AI addition is the AI DJ, which pulls data from user listening history and other factors to create curated set lists and explanations of the music that gets played. Spotify is available for both Android and iOS users.

Facetune

Facetune by Lightricks has been a popular photo and video editing app since the earliest days of Instagram, owing to its easy-to-use interface and wide variety of photo-editing features.

More recently, the company has added various AI-enhanced and AI-powered features, including the AI Selfie Generator, AI avatars, and the AI Photo Enhancer. With the selfie generator tool, users can generate different image styles for their selfies with their own prompts or they can use Facetune’s own library of AI-generated presets. Facetune is available to both Android and iOS users.

Character AI

Character AI is an AI and generative AI tool that allows users to have realistic conversations with AI avatars and characters.

These characters can be created for more serious purposes, like preparing for a job interview or imagining what it would be like to speak with a dead relative, but they can also be used for more fun conversations, like pretending to chat with your favorite celebrity. Character AI is available to both iOS and Android users.

AI Dungeon

AI Dungeon is a generative AI tool that allows users to simulate and create characters, adventure prompts, and virtual worlds for virtual gaming experiences.

Although users have full freedom to create scenarios from their imagination, the tool also comes with a few foundational prompts if anyone needs assistance getting started. AI Dungeon is available to both iOS and Android users.

Photoleap

Photoleap is another image editing app from Lightricks that focuses on AI-powered image generation and photo editing.

Users can submit text prompts to create unique images and can also benefit from a tool for AI avatar generation. Photoleap is available to both Android and iOS users.

Top 3 AI Apps for Education

Socratic by Google

Socratic is an education-focused application that is powered by Google AI.

Students in subjects ranging from science and math to literature and social studies are able to submit questions — either through typed text, voice prompts, or homework screenshots — and receive detailed responses that blend text explanations, diagrams and images, and internet results to give users a more well-rounded response. Socratic is available to both iOS and Android users.

ELSA

ELSA is a conversational AI application that focuses primarily on English language-learning initiatives, both in schools and company settings.

Users are given access to ELSA’s AI coach, which is able to detect progress in their speech patterns and pronunciation. AI within the system is also used to create customized curricula for students that fit their specific performance and behaviors over time. ELSA is available to both iOS and Google users.

Grammarly

Grammarly is a writing assistance tool that can help users with simple misspellings and punctuation errors but also goes beyond basic proofreading to offer AI-powered suggestions for improved correctness, clarity, and delivery for particular audiences.

The tool also more recently added generative AI assistance to support brainstorming, content creation, and rewrites of existing content. A version of the Grammarly tool — the Grammar Keyboard — is available to both Android and iOS users.

Bottom Line: Top AI Apps

This guide to the best AI apps only scratches the surface of an exciting AI mobile market, especially as new players emerge on a near-daily basis.

The four overarching categories we’ve covered above are where most AI apps for mobile users are focused today, but that’s quickly expanding. More AI developers are launching tools for things like virtual shopping and entertainment experiences, telehealth, and project management, to name a few categories out of many.

Whether you’re looking for a tool that can support key business initiatives or simply want an AI solution for personal use cases, the AI mobile market is a great place to start for user-friendly and low-cost AI applications.

