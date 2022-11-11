What's the future of infrastructure observability?

I spoke with Amit Agarwal, President of Datadog, about infrastructure observability, from current trends to key challenges to the future of this rapidly growing emerging technology.

Among the topics we covered:

As you survey the market for infrastructure observability, what are a couple of key trends driving the sector?

What are the biggest challenges with observability? What do companies typically struggle with the most?

Datadog is launching Cloud Cost Management, a new product that unifies cloud cost data and cloud monitoring in a single view. How is this different from competing solutions?

The future of infrastructure monitoring? What do you see over the next several years?

Listen to the podcast:

Also available on Apple Podcasts

Watch the video: