I spoke with Amit Agarwal, President of Datadog, about infrastructure observability, from current trends to key challenges to the future of this rapidly growing emerging technology.
Among the topics we covered:
- As you survey the market for infrastructure observability, what are a couple of key trends driving the sector?
- What are the biggest challenges with observability? What do companies typically struggle with the most?
- Datadog is launching Cloud Cost Management, a new product that unifies cloud cost data and cloud monitoring in a single view. How is this different from competing solutions?
- The future of infrastructure monitoring? What do you see over the next several years?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: