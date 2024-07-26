In a real time event hosted on X (formerly Twitter), a group of industry experts discusses the generative AI hype cycle. Is the excitement justified?

Join eWeek for a critical examination of generative AI amid the enormous hype surrounding this emerging technology at our next monthly TweetChat at 11 AM Pacific on Tuesday, August 13. eWeek Senior Editor James Maguire will moderate the event on the X platform.

During the conversation, experts will share their unvarnished opinions on the current state of generative AI in business. Is this nascent technology justifying the hyperbolic levels of interest it’s creating? What do businesses need to know about generative AI? Specifically, what are the key issues in terms of cost, best practices, and security and compliance, and where is generative AI headed in the near-term?

Our goal is to provide businesses with advice and guidance to best navigate the potential of generative AI, with a view toward maximizing competitive advantage.

See below for the resources you need to participate in the eWeek TweetChat.

Expert Panelists

Currently the list of experts for this month’s TweetChat includes the following:

Andi Mann, Global CTO and Founder, Sageable

Zeus Kerravala, Founder and Principal Analyst, ZK Research

James Maguire, Senior Editor, eWeek [moderator]

Please check back for additional expert guests.

TweetChat Questions: Generative AI’s Potential

The questions we’ll tweet about will include the following:

Given your view of the current potential of generative AI, is the intense focus on this emerging tech justified? Is generative AI living up to the hype? Will the enormous investment currently pouring into generative AI projects produce real profit in the foreseeable future? What’s your sense of how businesses are approaching generative AI? Are they diving in, still wary, researching and waiting? Clearly generative AI is disruptive; what are your biggest concerns about generative AI’s disruptive role in business? Hallucinations? Job losses? What about generative AI and the challenges around security and compliance? What advice would you give to businesses? What about environmental concerns and AI adoption? The pros and cons here? What’s one essential best practice that companies can use to best optimize generative AI and guard against its challenges? What’s a major development — positive or negative — that you predict generative AI will drive in the near-term future? In closing: one last important idea that businesses/consumers should consider about generative AI?

How to Participate in the TweetChat

The chat begins promptly at 11 AM Pacific on August 13. To participate:

Open X in your browser. You’ll use this browser to post your replies to the moderator’s questions.

Open X in a second browser. On the menu to the left, click on Explore. In the search box at the top, type in #eweekchat. This will open a column that displays all the questions and all the panelists’ replies.

Remember: you must manually include the hashtag #eweekchat for your replies to be seen by that day’s TweetChat panel of experts.

That’s it—you’re ready to go. Be ready at 11 AM Pacific take part. Note that there is sometimes a few seconds of delay between when you tweet and when your tweet shows up in the #eweekchat column.

TweetChat Schedule for 2024*

August 13: Is Generative AI Overhyped?

September 17: The Future of Cloud Computing

October 15: How to Get the Most from Your Data

November 12: Cybersecurity and AI: Potential and Challenges

December 10: Tech Predictions for 2025

*all topics subject to change