GPT-4 is smarter, can understand images, and process eight times as many words as its ChatGPT predecessor.

GPT-4 and ChatGPT are the two trailblazers for GPT technology – which has dramatically sparked interest in generative AI and artificial intelligence in general.

GPT is an abbreviation for Generative Pre-trained Transformer, a form of advanced artificial intelligence. It simulates thought by using a neural network machine learning model trained on a vast trove of data gathered from the internet. Advanced AI chatbots use AI models to generate human-like text responses to questions, create documents, and solve problems.

Both GPT-4 and ChatGPT have earned plaudits as excellent AI-based tools. There are obvious similarities between them – GPT-4 is essentially an upgrade to ChatGPT, which is based on GPT-3.5.

Hence, GPT-4 is more advanced, and beats ChatGPT in just about every category. This article compares ChatGPT and GPT-4 across a range of criteria, including text-based queries, image recognition, detection of plagiarism, pricing, and dealing with complex tasks.

GPT-4 vs. ChatGPT: Text-Based Queries

ChatGPT and GPT-4 are both AI-powered generative AI language models developed by OpenAI. They have been trained on a massive amount of text data from the internet to be able to generate human-like text responses to a given prompt.

Both were built using a deep learning architecture called the Transformer, which enables them to learn patterns in language and generate text that is coherent and human-like. As GPT-4 can access more recent data with more AI resources, and use more parameters, its responses have a higher degree of accuracy than ChatGPT’s.

GPT-4 vs. ChatGPT: Chatbot Applications

ChatGPT is well proven among the chatbot applications that are often used to automate customer service, answer FAQs, and engage in conversation with users. This AI-powered chatbot takes advantage of machine learning to respond conversationally, and does it much better than the far more basic chatbots in current use on websites.

GPT-4 can do the same, but it has access to a more comprehensive set of online text written by actual people, as well news items, novels, websites, and more.

Both GPT-4 and ChatGPT are good at this chatbot function but GPT-4 does a better job addressing queries about shipping schedules, progress, product returns, product and service availability and options – with a higher level of accuracy.

GPT-4 vs. ChatGPT: Marketing and Sales Support

Both ChatGPT and GPT-4 do a good job in analyzing information, evaluating online behavior, and making product recommendations as part of the online sales and upselling process.

For both AI chatbots, automation features extend to appointment scheduling, reservations, payment processing, and more.

GPT-4 vs. ChatGPT: Image Interpretation

It is the image interpretation category that really sets GPT-4 apart from ChatGPT.

GPT-4 can be considered to be far more of a multimodal language AI model than ChatGPT. As such, it interprets images quite well.

As a result, GPT-4 can build websites based on sketches, and suggest recipes based on a photo of what is in the fridge or sitting on a countertop. ChatGPT can’t really do any of these things.

GPT-4 vs. ChatGPT: Number of Parameters Analyzed

ChatGPT ranges from more than 100 million parameters to as many as six billion to churn out real-time answers. That was a really impressive number when it came out.

But GPT-4 is rumored to have up to 100 trillion parameters. That may be an exaggeration, but the truth is likely to still lie somewhere in the range of 1 trillion to 10 trillion.

OpenAI remains tight-lipped about the actual number of parameters.

GPT-4 vs. ChatGPT: Dealing with Current Data

Both GPT-4 and ChatGPT have the limitation that they draw from data that may be dated.

Both AI chatbots miss out on current data, though GPT-4 includes information that is a few months closer to present time than ChatGPT.

As such, both are prone to error due to recent changes, ChatGPT more so.

GPT-4 vs. ChatGPT: Accuracy of Response

ChatGPT got into hot water with a few strange responses to queries and one or two completely wrong answers.

Fortunately, GPT-4 is more accurate than ChatGPT. OpenAI stated that GPT-4 is 82% less likely to respond to requests for content that OpenAI does not allow, and 60% less likely to invent answers. But don’t expect the chatbot to be perfect.

GPT-4 vs. ChatGPT: Plagiarism Detection

ChatGPT includes AI Text Classifier, which is a plagiarism checker. It is good at indicating potential cases of plagiarism but these should never be acted upon as it may get it wrong.

OpenAI recommends that once ChatGPT spots possible candidates, humans should become involved to look at the data and determine the truth.

Meanwhile, GPT-4 spots plagiarism examples with more certainty (though it is far from 100%). It also does a better job at distinguishing between AI-written and human-written text, and in the detection of automated misinformation campaigns that take advantage of AI tools.

Users are warned, however, that the general limitations of both include a higher likelihood of inaccuracy with texts below 1,000 characters and that plagiarism results are better with English than other languages.

GPT-4 vs. ChatGPT: Content Generation

It is said to be possible to train ChatGPT to produce text that can use the same style and grammar as an original piece of material. This is probably good for consistency in social media posts and email marketing, but is unlikely to work well in creative writing or poetry.

ChatGPT can also summarize long texts, articles, and reports to reflect the primary ideas with some accuracy, as well as highlighting key passages within text.

GPT-4 can perform these tasks, too, but with better even results.

GPT-4 vs. ChatGPT: Complex Tasks

The greater the complexity of the task, the more GPT-4 comes into its own. Above a particular threshold, its reliability and creativity compared to ChatGPT become more and more apparent.

For example, GPT-4 is superior at basic computer programming, in drawing up simple lawsuits, in creating elementary computer games, and in passing exams. In the Biology Olympiad test, for example, it scored in the 99th percentile (ChatGPT only made the 31st percentile).

GPT-4 vs. ChatGPT: Translations

ChatGPT pushed the field of automated translation of English into other languages to a whole new level.

Yet GPT-4 takes things a stage further. It beat ChatGPT in translation accuracy in 24 out of 26 languages tested.

GPT-4 vs. ChatGPT: Pricing

ChatGPT has a basic version available for free but the main ChatGPT Plus version costs $20/month. Those subscribing gain access to ChatGPT at peak times, faster responses, and priority access to new features and improvements.

GPT-4 is only available by subscription. Its pricing is a little complex. Rates are available per 1,000 tokens (chunks of words). 1,000 tokens comes out to about 750 words of material. Costs range from 3 cents to 6 cents per 1,000 tokens for prompts, and another 6 to 12 cents per thousand once finished. The higher rate provides access to a larger set of contextual data.

Bottom Line: GPT-4 vs. ChatGPT

ChatGPT and GPT-4 both use a transformer-based architecture as part of a neural network that handles sequential data. ChatGPT is based on GPT-3.5 so it is less advanced, has a smaller number of potential parameters included, and its data may be a little more dated. Thus, it is less accurate and lags GPT-4 in results to a greater degree, especially as the complexity of the problem or challenge rises.

ChatGPT in its current form seems to perform well in chatbots, language translation, and answering simple questions. But GPT-4 is smarter, can understand images, and process eight times as many words as its predecessor.

Reporters will no doubt continue to manage to fool both of them in various ways, but GPT-4 is far less prone to errors and hallucinatory responses. It can even explain why jokes are humorous. Thus, users should go straight to GPT-4 as it contains everything that is in ChatGPT (based on GPT-3.5) and far more besides.

