Find out how guidde AI improves video documentation by providing a streamlined approach to building step-by-step guides and instructional content, enabling organizations to enhance training and knowledge sharing.

Verdict: guidde is an AI-powered process documentation tool that empowers users to easily create interactive guides and tutorials. Its user-friendly platform for recording and disseminating workflows simplifies knowledge sharing within teams.

guidde Quick Facts

Our Rating: 3.3/5

Pricing: Free to $44 per user, per month

Key Features:

AI-generated video documentation

Auto-translation

AI-generated voiceover

Text-to-speech

Video insights

guidde AI, or simply guidde, is an innovative documentation platform that elevates how organizations create and share information through video capturing and AI- automated step-by-step guides. It fosters a culture of continuous learning by using artificial intelligence (AI) to facilitate the hassle-free recording of business processes. With its intuitive interface, users can easily capture workflows and produce captivating visual content without deep technical skills. The platform has such advanced features as video analytics to track user engagement and a variety of third-party integrations. By streamlining knowledge sharing, guidde helps organizations promote learning and efficiency.

guidde Review: What You Need to Know Who It’s Best For: Customer service teams, sales and marketing representatives, and onboarding and training departments that need a generative AI platform that accelerates the video documentation process. Pros: Cons: • Good video customization features

• Beginner-friendly

• Multilingual support • Limited to 100 steps

• Fewer integrations than competitors

Read on for an in-depth look at guidde’s core features, pricing, integrations, usability, and customer support, or go directly to my scoring and detailed evaluation in five main areas.

Who Should Use guidde?

guidde is packed with features for simplifying the most complex workflows with engaging video documentations. It is best suited for the following use cases:

Customer Support Teams: The tool can reduce response times and minimize support ticket volumes for customer support teams with its AI video documentation capabilities. It can create clear visual explanations and tutorial videos to enhance communication and increase customer satisfaction.

The tool can reduce response times and minimize support ticket volumes for customer support teams with its AI video documentation capabilities. It can create clear visual explanations and tutorial videos to enhance communication and increase customer satisfaction. Sales and Marketing Representatives: guidde is ideal for crafting engaging product demos, which can boost lead generation and conversion rates, making it an excellent tool for communicating product value to potential customers.

guidde is ideal for crafting engaging product demos, which can boost lead generation and conversion rates, making it an excellent tool for communicating product value to potential customers. Onboarding and Training Departments: Onboarding and training teams can benefit from guidde by creating comprehensive guides and tutorials. With the platform’s auto-generated step-by-step documentation and AI-generated voiceovers, teams can give clear, structured information for smoother transitions for new hires and more effective training materials.

Who Shouldn’t Use guidde?

Despite guidde’s robust features, the platform still has some limitations that make it unsuitable for the following use cases:

Large Enterprises With Complex Documentation Needs: Organizations requiring large-scale documentation that combines multiple guides into one cohesive document may find guidde lacking, as it does not support the consolidation of various documentation pieces.

Organizations requiring large-scale documentation that combines multiple guides into one cohesive document may find guidde lacking, as it does not support the consolidation of various documentation pieces. Users Needing Advanced Video Editing: Individuals who need robust video editing capabilities, such as adding filters or zooming into specific parts of the videos, may be disappointed with the tool’s current editing features.

Individuals who need robust video editing capabilities, such as adding filters or zooming into specific parts of the videos, may be disappointed with the tool’s current editing features. Teams Focused on Comprehensive Training Programs: Companies that need to produce multi-step training programs exceeding 100 steps per video will find guidde restrictive due to its limited number of steps in a single guide.

guidde’s Pricing

guidde offers a free plan, a 14-day free trial of its Business plan, and three paid subscription tiers. The free plan is for beginners and includes a total of 25 video creations. The Pro plan costs $20 per user monthly and has unlimited video generations, custom branding, and an option to blur sensitive information. The Business subscription introduces more features, like editing tools and privacy restrictions, for $44 per user, per month. Finally, guidde provides custom pricing for enterprises. This Enterprise plan brings more advanced features, such as studio voices and auto-translation.

5 Key Features of guidde

guidde’s core capabilities focus on easing video documentation to help you effortlessly generate engaging content. They let you transform complex workflows into clear, visual guides, as well as customize and automate the documentation process.

Drag-and-Drop Editor

The platform’s drag-and-drop editor makes creating video documentation much easier. It allows you to easily arrange and customize elements by dragging and dropping them into place, making it accessible even for individuals without extensive technical skills. You can move text, graphics, and images around with ease to make your video documentation more visually appealing and understandable.

Video Editing Tools

guidde delivers video editing tools for refining video documentations. It enables you to modify your recordings by adding text, voiceovers, music, and images. You can also select a video background, text font, and video transitions. Additionally, it lets you blur sensitive information, ensuring privacy. guidde applies changes in real-time and has an autosave feature, so you can have confidence that your edits are saved automatically.

Audio Capabilities

Guide’s audio features let you enrich your video content through customizable sound options. You can add background music to establish an engaging atmosphere and use voice recording for real-time narration. The platform also has a text-to-voice feature that converts your written text into natural-sounding voiceovers, supporting multiple languages. This AI-generated voice functionality promotes clear communication with global audiences.

Video Analytics

This AI tool’s video analytics present valuable insights into viewer engagement and content performance. You can track average watch time, total views, and unique viewers to assess how effectively your videos resonate with audiences. guidde also highlights top five videos and creators, allowing you to identify which content is the most popular and which contributors are driving engagement.

Custom Branding

With guidde’s custom branding feature, organizations can create videos that align seamlessly with their brand identity. You can personalize your video documentation by incorporating logos, brand colors, and intros and outros so every piece of content reflects your brand. The platform’s multi-brand kit enables businesses to manage different elements for various teams and products to improve brand recognition and ensure consistency across all videos.

Integrations

Integrations with useful and relevant tools further enhance guidde’s functionality, but the number of available options is fewer compared to competitors. In addition, many of the third-party integrations are limited to higher-tier enterprise plans—meaning users on cheaper plans face restrictions.

Ease of Use

Using guidde is fairly straightforward for both beginners and technical users—just click Capture and the tool automatically records everything, complete with captions and voiceovers. Once recording is done, you can edit the output for a more polished video documentation. The drag-and-drop functionality simplifies organizing steps and adding artistic details, like shapes and text. You can also set the timing and make sure that steps with more complicated explanations are given adequate attention.

While the tool is generally easy to understand, there are areas for improvement. For example, the option for selecting a speaker isn’t immediately visible—therefore, some users might miss it if they don’t explore the tool thoroughly. Additionally, the autosave function doesn’t always register all changes made, which can lead to frustration if users inadvertently lose their edits.

Customer Support

guidde has a responsive chat and email support team that caters to the needs of all users, free and paid. Enterprise users get support perks, like a dedicated customer success manager (CSM), priority onboarding, and priority 24/7 support. The platform has a help center with articles and how-to guides for various scenarios, including setting up the tool and troubleshooting. guidde’s community is exclusively for sharing video documentation users created with the tool.

guidde Alternatives

guidde provides a solid array of features and an intuitive user interface, making it an excellent option for video documentation. However, there are many alternatives available on the market if you believe it may not be the best fit for your needs. I recommend Scribe, Loom, and Consensus.

Scribe Scribe is a process documentation tool that enables you to capture and document workflows, converting them into step-by-step guides. These comprehensive guides can include annotated screenshots and written instructions, transforming manual processes into shareable content. With features like automatic workflow recording, cloud-based accessibility, and customizable templates, Scribe is well-suited for teams looking to fortify collaborative learning. It has a broad range of integrations with other platforms, supporting efficient documentation across multiple use cases. The tool has a free version and three paid subscription tiers, starting at $15 per seat, per month. It’s worth noting that while Scribe automatically captures an extensive amount of 200 documentation steps, it occasionally misses steps on more complex workflows. Loom is a better option if you’re looking to document every action on a documentation process as it can record full video walkthroughs.

Loom Loom is a video-based communication tool for capturing workflows and sharing them through recorded walkthroughs. It allows you to create video tutorials or explanations by recording your screen, voice, and webcam to make sure all process steps are documented in real-time without omissions. Its features include high-quality video recordings and the ability to share them instantly via links. Loom is best for complex workflows and asynchronous communication. It has a free tier and paid monthly subscriptions that start at $15 per creator. One of Loom’s downsides is its lack of built-in features for automatic annotations or step-by-step breakdowns. Try Scribe if detailed process documentation is your priority.

Consensus Consensus is a demo automation software with AI-driven tools designed to upgrade the sales process through personalized, interactive product demos. It allows you to automate demo delivery, offering tailor video content based on the viewers’ interests or roles, which helps boost engagement. The software’s key capabilities include demo customization for stakeholders, engagement metric tracking, and seamless integration with CRM systems. Consensus is built for sales teams wanting to scale product demos while maintaining personalization. This AI company does not publish pricing for the product. Aside from lacking pricing transparency, Consensus doesn’t have dedicated features for documentation and workflow tutorials. Scribe is a great alternative, with rich documentation functionalities and clear pricing.

How I Tested and Evaluated guidde

I evaluated guidde’s capabilities with a free trial access to its Business plan features. I was able to create and edit a video documentation, exploring the tool’s core features, including text-to-voice generation, transitions, and custom branding.

Evaluation Criteria

My assessment revolved around five main criteria: core features, cost, integrations, customer support, and ease of use.

Core Features (30 Percent): I rigorously tested guidde’s video capture, audio features, video editing tools, analytics and custom branding. I also looked at advanced features, like video comments, customizable templates, and security controls to determine the tool’s overall effectiveness.

I rigorously tested guidde’s video capture, audio features, video editing tools, analytics and custom branding. I also looked at advanced features, like video comments, customizable templates, and security controls to determine the tool’s overall effectiveness. Cost (20 Percent): I assessed three areas: transparent pricing, the availability of a free version, and the duration of free trial. Transparent pricing builds trust, a free version allows exploration of features, and a generous free trial duration gives sufficient time to check the platform’s capabilities.

I assessed three areas: transparent pricing, the availability of a free version, and the duration of free trial. Transparent pricing builds trust, a free version allows exploration of features, and a generous free trial duration gives sufficient time to check the platform’s capabilities. Integrations (20 Percent): I examined the number of pre-built integrations, accessibility for all users regardless of subscription plans, and support for custom integrations. A robust tool should have diverse pre-built integrations to enhance functionality and customize solutions for different needs.

I examined the number of pre-built integrations, accessibility for all users regardless of subscription plans, and support for custom integrations. A robust tool should have diverse pre-built integrations to enhance functionality and customize solutions for different needs. Customer Support (15 Percent): I checked the availability of live chat, email, and phone support across all payment tiers. I also considered the presence of active user communities and the depth of documentation. Together, these factors significantly boost user satisfaction, making them an important differentiator.

I checked the availability of live chat, email, and phone support across all payment tiers. I also considered the presence of active user communities and the depth of documentation. Together, these factors significantly boost user satisfaction, making them an important differentiator. Ease of Use (15 Percent): I focused on the installation, setup process, and overall management for users of varying technical skill levels. I also assessed if the platform is easy to navigate and whether any sections present difficulties. A user-friendly tool improves user experiences and encourages broader adoption within organizations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is There a Completely Free AI? Yes. There are many free AI tools for diverse use cases, like ChatGPT for AI-powered conversations and Canva for AI image generation. Read our article on free AI tools to find out more solutions for different requirements. Is There Any Free AI Video Generator? Yes, several AI video generators—such as Synthesia and VEED— offer free plans. These free versions typically come with limitations like restricted features.

Bottom Line: guidde AI Review

guidde AI is a powerful tool for creating video documentation and step-by-step guides. With an intuitive interface, robust video capture capabilities, and built-in video editing tools, the platform makes it easy to produce clear and useful content. Although it lacks some advanced options like comprehensive analytics and unlimited steps, its simplicity and reliability stand out. guidde provides a practical solution for crafting structured, high-quality videos that support a range of documentation and communication needs.

