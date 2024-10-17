Learn about the best prompt engineering certifications you can get to improve your AI outputs, better your skills, and make yourself more appealing to employers and recruiters.

Prompt engineering certifications will teach you to create detailed text inputs for AI tools or machine learning software with the goal of generating more relevant outputs, boosting your expertise and making you more valuable to employers. As AI continues to evolve, companies are investing more in skilled employees who know how to use AI. The best prompt engineering certificates can establish your baseline knowledge, demonstrate your skill and expertise, and create more opportunities for career growth at all levels. Here are our six picks for the top prompt engineering certifications in 2024:

Prompt Engineering Certification Comparison Chart

The table below gives the high level details on how the six best prompt engineering course certifications compare to help you identify at a glance which might best meet your needs.

Blockchain Council’s Certified Prompt Engineer

Best for AI Enthusiasts | Beginner

Offered by Blockchain Council, a learning platform led by blockchain specialists and researchers in the blockchain industry, this certification course teaches you how to write prompts and how to work with popular AI tools such as Bard and Claude. It also gives hands-on experience with the OpenAI API and provides real-world case studies that highlight the significance of prompt engineering to give you a competitive advantage in the AI job market.

Why We Picked It

The Blockchain Council was created by industry experts who designed this course specifically for those looking to learn more about prompt engineering. In addition to offering an introduction to the fundamentals of prompt engineering, this course includes a module on using the OpenAI API, which is important for specializing in prompt engineering. Suitable for beginners who want a breakdown of what large language models can do, it offers a detailed walkthrough from basic to advanced prompt engineering. In addition, you get lifetime access to the course materials so you can review and refresh your knowledge as needed.

Who It’s For

This course is suitable for both beginners and those experienced in AI who want to specialize in prompt engineering. Each module goes over basic and fundamental concepts before gradually diving into more complex methods for producing AI prompts.

Skills Acquired

Understanding and creating different types of prompts

Working hands-on with OpenAI API

Understanding and using the power of system messages and instructions

Optimizing language model performances

Course Requirements

No prerequisites

Course Fee, Duration, and Format

$299 for lifetime access

Self-paced online course with six hours of module videos

Course Content and Assessments

This course consists of nine modules:

Introduction to Prompt Engineering

Understanding Prompts

Principles of Effective Prompt Engineering

Creating Effective Prompts

Working with OpenAI API

Advanced Prompt Engineering

Future of Prompt Engineering and AI Conversations

Working with other popular AI tools

Recommended Learning Methodology

After completing the modules, you must score 60 out of 100 on the exam to receive the certification.

Vanderbilt University’s Prompt Engineering for ChatGPT

Best for ChatGPT Specialization | Beginner

Vanderbilt University offers Prompt Engineering for ChatGPT on Coursera, teaching you how to create prompts to make the most of ChatGPT. This course also introduces patterns and approaches to constructing effective prompts for large language models. You’ll start with basic prompts and slowly build complex prompts that can help solve problems for difficult situations.

Why We Picked It

We chose this course because of its straightforward, detailed course modules. It covers an introduction to prompts to show different prompt patterns and how to create them for different situations. Each module provides activities and exercises to complete before you proceed to the next module, letting you dive deeper into the topic.

Who It’s For

This course is ideal for those starting out in learning to use ChatGPT and other language models. A beginner-friendly course, it’s also suitable for data analysts and AI enthusiasts who want to use AI to help them streamline their company workflows.

Skills Acquired

Prompt engineering

Prompt patterns and design

Course Requirements

No prerequisites

Course Fee, Duration, and Format

Coursera subscription, $49 per month

Each module is available online for self-paced learning

Approximately 18 hours to complete

Course Content and Assessments

The six modules in this course include videos, readings, and assignments:

Course Introduction

Introduction to Prompts

Prompt Patterns I

Few-Shot Examples

Prompt Patterns II

Prompt Patterns III

To pass the course and obtain the certification, you must finish all lecture videos and reading materials and pass every module quiz.

Udemy’s GenAI Prompt Engineering: The Zero To Hundred Masterclass

Best for Generative AI Creation | Beginner

GenAI Prompt Engineering: The Zero To Hundred Masterclass is designed to teach you how to create content using generative AI tools. It offers an introduction to LLMs, fundamental principles, basic LLM settings, prompt elements, and prompting formulas. This comprehensive course benefits both beginners and experienced AI users and helps them improve their prompt engineering skills.

Why We Picked It

We picked this course because it offers a zero-to-hero comprehensive course module that covers the fundamentals of generative AI prompt engineering and advanced concepts used by AI specialists. This course can help turn AI enthusiasts into prompt engineering specialists without having too much technical knowledge. As each module progresses, you connect and understand all the theories you have learned from previous modules and create a fully functional AI tool website.

Who It’s For

This course is for beginners as well as AI enthusiasts, tech students, aspiring programmers and developers, data scientists, and researchers who want to dive deeper into creating detailed and effective prompts for generative AI tools.

Skills Acquired

Understanding fundamental principles of prompt engineering

Learning the basic LLMs and LLM settings

Learning to use and optimize popular prompting techniques

Creating prompts for advanced concepts

Course Requirements

No prerequisites

Course Fee, Duration, and Format

$34.99

Modules available online for self-paced learning

Approximately 2.5 hours to complete

Course Content and Assessments

This course has four sections:

Introduction to Prompt Engineering

Foundation of Prompt Engineering

Prompt Engineering Applications

Advanced Prompt Engineering Techniques

To receive the certificate, you must finish all videos and pay the course fee.

DataCamp’s ChatGPT Prompt Engineering for Developers

Best for Software Developers | Intermediate

This ChatGPT Prompt Engineering for Developers course is available on DataCamp, and will teach you how to make the most of AI applications by creating thorough, effective prompts that provide language models to produce accurate results. You will acquire practical experience through an interactive exercise using Python’s OpenAI API. By the end of this course, you will be able to solve problems in the real world using prompt engineering techniques.

Why We Picked It

We chose this course because it is ideal for software developers looking to gain more understanding of how to interact with ChatGPT. It can help you unlock the full potential of ChatGPT and other AI tools for different applications, from assisting you in code creation to building advanced software for business applications or developing chatbots.

Who It’s For

Software developers who are looking into developing their skills in writing effective prompts for different AI language models that can help them in code creation for software or application building will benefit most from this course.

Skills Acquired

Creating and implementing intelligent conditional prompts on applications

Designing and refining effective prompts for language models

Strategizing integrations in real-world business applications

Creating prompt engineering strategies for chatbot development

Course Requirements

Experience working with the OpenAI API

Coding using the Python programming language

Course Fee, Duration, and Format

Free without certificate

$13 per month DataCamp subscription includes certificate

Approximately four hours to complete

Available for self-paced learning

Course Content and Assessments

There are four chapters in this course:

Introduction to Prompt Engineering Best Practices

Advanced Prompt Engineering Strategies

Prompt Engineering for Business Applications

Prompt Engineering for Chatbot Development

Students must complete 15 videos and 55 coding exercises.

Udemy’s Complete Prompt Engineering for AI Bootcamp (2024)

Best for AI Engineers and AI Power Users | Intermediate

This course is designed for those already experienced using AI in their work or to create content. The Complete Prompt Engineering for AI Bootcamp is dedicated solely to prompt creation and using Python to understand different coding patterns to scale AI reliably in production. It offers extensive lessons and activities to help you create detailed and effective prompts.

Why We Picked It

We chose this course because of its detailed and specialized modules, which offer specific key topics to teach you in-depth about how AI works, standard and advanced text model practices, and LangChain and LangGraph coding. Multiple interactive and hands-on activities for each module let you apply everything you learn along the way.

Who It’s For

This course is for AI specialists, developers, and engineers who want to specialize in AI prompt engineering to create more AI-based software and applications.

Skills Acquired

Strengths and weaknesses of different generative AI tools

Five principles of prompting

Prompt creation techniques to generate new AI text and image products

Python coding patterns to scale the AI reliability

Course Requirements

Experience coding in Python or other programming languages

Course Fee, Duration, and Format

$119.99 on Udemy

Approximately 20 hours to complete

Course Content and Assessments

This course offers a range of subtopics, including the following:

Advanced Text Model Techniques

Deep Dive on LangChain and LangGraph Coding

Prompting Optimization and Evals

AI Text Model Projects

Standard and Advanced Image Model Practices and Techniques

AI Image Model Projects

Deep Dive on ChatGPT and GitHub Copilot Coding

Aside from the on-demand videos in each learning module, coding activities let you apply your programming skills in the Python programming language.

Learn Prompting’s Advanced Prompt Engineering

Best for Experienced Prompt Specialists | Intermediate

Advanced Prompt Engineering is offered by Learn Prompting, which specializes in providing prompt engineering courses for individuals of different backgrounds and levels. This course is designed to help AI enthusiasts understand how to create prompts more effectively, and walks you through the basics of few-shot prompting and chain-of-verification prompting.

Why We Picked It

Learn Prompting is a credible source when it comes to learning prompt engineering, having published an instructional guide about prompt creation even before the release of ChatGPT. The course outline is straightforward and informative, and provides the topics a prompt engineer should know. This course is updated regularly to incorporate the most latest developments in AI and prompt engineering, guaranteeing that students remain up-to-date with the latest industry trends.

Who It’s For

This course is ideal for those already familiar with the basics of prompt engineering. It covers in-depth topics about prompt engineering, allowing you to construct and reconstruct various prompts for different scenarios. Data engineers, scientists, analysts, and marketing specialists benefit from this course as it dives deeper into the subject area.

Skills Acquired

Understanding the performance factors in few-shot in-context learning

Learning the basics of thought generation prompting

Learning the fundamentals of problem decomposition prompting

Learning self-criticism prompting through rephrasing and response prompting

Course Requirements

Knowledge of basic prompt engineering principles

Course Fee, Duration, and Format

Free to enroll

$21 per month for Learn Prompting subscription

Includes access to the learning library

Approximately three days to finish

Course Content and Assessments

This course has four sections that cover the following:

In-context learning

Thought generation prompting

Problem decomposition prompting

Self-criticism prompting

Students must finish all learning modules and be able to create advanced prompts using different methods of prompt creation.

Prompt Engineering Job Titles and Salary Ranges

A career as a prompt engineer provides competitive compensation and the opportunity to work in a dynamically changing field. Prompt engineering salary averages in the U.S. in 2024 are as follows, according to ZipRecruiter:

Starting Salary: $32,500 per year

$32,500 per year Average Salary: $62,977 per year

$62,977 per year Highest Salary: $95,500 per year

Prompt engineers can specialize in different fields by learning more about machine learning, natural language processing, and AI model optimization. Job titles in this field include the following:

Prompt Engineer

AI Prompt Engineer

AI Senior Prompt Engineer

Associate Director Generative AI Prompt Engineer

AI Chatbot PRompt Engineer and Writer

Generative AI Lead PRompt Engineer

AI Product Manager and Prompt Engineer

AI Security Prompt Engineer

Prompt engineers can earn more by staying up to date with the latest AI breakthroughs and mastering the art of optimizing prompts. When considering salaries and career advancements, factors to consider include skill, tenure, and knowledge. Having a solid portfolio of completed projects can greatly improve a prompt engineer’s job prospects. Networking within the industry and participating in relevant communities or conferences can also lead to new opportunities and higher earning potential.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Can a Non-IT Person Learn Prompt Engineering? Becoming a prompt engineer even without IT knowledge is now possible because of crash courses available online. These courses provide a basic overview of how AI works, an introduction to prompt creation, to more sophisticated topics such as self-generated in-context learning prompting (SG-ICL) and the basics of problem decomposition prompting. Anyone can learn prompt engineering, but when it comes to honing the skills of a prompt engineer takes practice and exposure to real-world situations. How Much Does a Prompt Engineering Course Cost? Prompt engineering courses are available online and some course providers offer them for free but without the certification. For those who want to have the certificate by the end of the course, course providers such as Coursera and Learn Prompting have a monthly subscription that starts at $21 where you get to access different courses and earn the certificate. But for Udemy, each course must be purchased individually and these courses often start at $10 per course. If you are looking for a more affordable option, Great Learning is an educational platform that offers free certification for many AI-related specializations. Is Prompt Engineering in Demand? Prompt engineering is becoming more in demand and many individuals are aspiring to be a part of this growing field. It is also a great career choice for AI enthusiasts and for those who are already working in the fields of data science and machine learning. Many companies are investing in employee development for their workforce to have prompt engineering skills. In addition, these companies are also looking for more prompt engineers, regardless of their level, as long as they can help build and maintain their AI operating systems.

Bottom Line: Choosing the Right Prompt Engineering Certification

Choosing the right prompt engineering course depends on individual goals. This can be a career change or refinement of existing skills and knowledge in using different AI tools. Most prompt engineering certifications are self-paced and available through different online platforms. Choose the right prompt engineering course that matches your schedule, suits your learning objectives, and can help you excel in your life and your career. As AI advances, experts in the field of AI will play an important role in designing new tools that allow individuals and companies to grow efficiently. A career in AI is not only exciting but also necessary for future innovation.

