Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping industries worldwide, revolutionizing business operations, increasing efficiency, driving innovation, and positioning AI as a strategic imperative for businesses and organizations of all sizes. Attending AI conferences is a way to stay ahead of the curve, helping you gain insights, network with industry peers, and discover the latest advancements. Whether you’re interested in workshops and boot camps or leaning more into specific AI subfields like machine learning, generative AI, deep learning, and big data, knowing which conferences can provide the best learning and networking opportunities can help you decide how to plan.

We’ve detailed some of the top global gatherings in the U.S. and internationally to help you find the best AI conferences in 2024, offering a roadmap for professionals seeking to harness the power of AI.

AI conferences are valuable opportunities to learn more about emerging AI trends and the leading AI companies in the country. Gaining a better understanding of the AI landscape in the U.S. can provide professionals with an advantage in a competitive field.

International AI conferences provide a global perspective on the latest AI technologies and advancements, fostering inclusive and cross-cultural collaboration in the AI industry.

To make the most of joining an AI conference, thorough pre-conference planning and strategic post-conference follow-ups are important. Set clear goals, engage in discussions, network with peers, and process the insights you've learned during the event.

5 Major AI Conferences in the U.S.

This list highlights some of the most influential AI conferences in the U.S., offering a platform for professionals across sales, marketing, data science, and other fields to learn the latest AI advancements and network with peers.

AI Summit New York

December 11-12, 2024 | Javits Center, New York City

The AI Summit New York is a premier event that aims to bridge the gap between theoretical discussions and practical applications of commercial AI. Business executives, technical experts, entrepreneurs, and investors can learn from enterprise leaders about the implementation opportunities and challenges of AI. The summit welcomes both global tech names and emerging entrepreneurs who’d like to showcase how AI has grown their businesses.

Whether you’re an established AI expert or a startup, the AI Summit in New York is an opportunity to network with the best of the North American tech sector and gain exposure to exclusive AI content.

Pricing: Register your interest in the AI Summit to be notified when tickets are available.

Topics Covered:

AI for marketing and sales optimization

Integrating AI into support operations

Applying AI to data analytics and business intelligence

Ethical considerations and the future of AI

AI in various industries

Ai4

October 2024 (TBD) | Javits Center, New York City

The Ai4 is one of the leading AI conferences in North America and brings together over 5,000 enterprise leaders across industries, government organizations, academia, open-source projects, and more. It aims to foster responsible AI and create the largest influential arena for idea-sharing, AI-related commerce, and technological innovation. Additionally, Ai4 has an executive leadership council that facilitates a dynamic learning environment and creates a platform for AI executive leaders to collaborate in ensuring the responsible and impactful use of AI technologies.

Pricing: Discounted pricing for qualified registrants; see full Ai4 pricing for more information.

Standard Pass: $2,895

$2,895 VIP Pass: $5,495

$5,495 AI Startup Pass: $1,395

$1,395 Government Pass: $2,095

$2,095 Media Pass: $1,895

Topics Covered:

Large language models (LLMs)

The future of politics in the age of AI

Navigating the future of AI

AI in various industries

Building scalable AI for real-world business

ReWork AI in Healthcare and Pharma Summit

November 13-14, 2024 | Boston, Massachusetts

The ReWork AI in Healthcare and Pharma Summit convenes healthcare professionals, tech innovators, and industry leaders to explore the potential of AI in transforming the healthcare landscape. This two-day event fosters collaboration and knowledge sharing as attendees delve into the practical applications of AI and ML methods to revolutionize healthcare, medicine, and diagnostics. With over 40 speakers, the summit provides a comprehensive exploration of how AI can improve treatments, administrative workflows, and patient engagement to create a more efficient healthcare system.

Pricing: See the ReWork site for full pricing information.

Super Early Bird Pass: $1,895

$1,895 Super Early Bird Plus Pass: $2,295

$2,295 Vendor Pass: $2,399

$2,399 Vendor Plus Pass: $2,799

$2,799 On-Demand Access: $449

Topics Covered:

Generative AI in drug discovery

Securing GenAI applications in healthcare

Accelerating clinical trials with AI

AI, robotics, and the future of surgery

Advanced AI techniques in medical imaging

AI & Big Data Expo North America

June 4-5, 2025 | Santa Clara Convention Center, California

The AI and Big Data Expo is a must-attend event for ambitious enterprise technology professionals seeking to drive their businesses forward. This leading technology conference showcases the next generation of enterprise technologies and strategies in the exciting field of AI and big data. The expo also features six co-located events covering topics such as AI and big data, the Internet of Things (IoT), cybersecurity and cloud, intelligent automation, edge computing, and digital transformation. Over 250 senior-level speakers will share real-life case studies and experiences from a wide range of industries, including enterprise AI, ML, security, ethical AI, deep learning, data ecosystems, and NLP.

Pricing: Pricing info not yet available; visit AI Expo’s website for ticket updates.

Topics Covered:

Generative AI and data science

Safe, secure, and responsible AI

Generative AI and ML operations (MLOps) for enterprises

Power of data for all

AI lead personalization

Open Data Science Conference

October 29-31, 2024 | Burlingame, California

The California Open Data Science Conference (OSDC) is a renowned event designed to foster knowledge exchange and collaboration in the ever-evolving field of data science. It offers a comprehensive learning experience for professionals, presenters, and companies shaping data science, from in-depth technical sessions to practical applications and industry trends. The conference features over 250 speakers who will tackle multiple sessions on various AI tracks, including generative AI, LLMs, AI and data engineering, AI for robotics, and data visualization.

Pricing: Visit the ODSC website to stay updated with pricing changes.

Silver Pass: $1,573

$1,573 Platinum Pass: $2,498

$2,498 AI Mini-Bootcamp: $2,898

$2,898 VIP Pass: $3,648

Topics Covered:

Generative AI in software development

Data science in the age of generative AI

Scaling AI initiatives in various industries

Data ethics and responsible AI practices

Industry-specific data science applications

5 Leading International AI Conferences

AI is transforming the global economy, with about 42 percent of enterprise-scale companies actively deploying AI. International events are a great way to learn more about AI trends emerging from diverse cultures and economic backgrounds. International AI conferences offer a unique opportunity to connect with a global network of AI experts, explore groundbreaking research, and understand how AI is applied across various regions and industries.

Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS)

December 9-15, 2024 | Vancouver, Canada

The Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems (NeurIPS) is widely regarded as the premier event in the field of machine learning and computational neuroscience. Founded in 1987, it has now evolved into a multi-track disciplinary annual meeting that includes invited talks, demonstrations, and oral and poster presentations. The NeurIPS aims to foster a collaborative environment and tackle cutting-edge research in areas like deep learning, artificial neural networks, and the theoretical foundations of machine learning.

Pricing: Visit the NeurlIPS website for full cost information.

Full-Time Student: $50-$245

$50-$245 Academic: $200-$500

$200-$500 Industrial: $275-$650

Topics Covered:

Enabling next-gen LLM

Using AI to improve design workflows

AI approaches for IT diagnosis

Intelligent remediation for ITOps incidents

Optimization for automated trading

International Joint Conference on Artificial Intelligence (IJCAI)

August 3-9, 2024 | Jeju Island, South Korea

The International Joint Conference on Artificial Intelligence (IJCIA) is a prestigious biannual event that brings together the brightest minds in the field of AI research. Since its inception in 1969, IJCAI has served as a key platform for fostering collaboration, showcasing groundbreaking research, and disseminating scientific results that shape the future of AI. Renowned researchers, industry leaders, and students from across the globe converge at this conference to share cutting-edge findings, engage in stimulating discussions, and explore the latest AI trends.

Pricing: Registration fees vary depending on the attendee type (student, academic, industry); see the IJCAI website for full pricing information.

Main Conference: $375-$1,300

$375-$1,300 Workshop and Symposia: $250-$525

$250-$525 General Workshop Only: $180-$710

$180-$710 Tutorial Only: $165-$750

Topics Covered:

ML and deep learning

AI and arts

AI for social good

AI ethics, trust, and fairness

AI applications in various industries

European Conference on Artificial Intelligence (ECAI)

October 19-24, 2024 | Santiago de Compostela, Spain

The European Conference on Artificial Intelligence (ECAI) is a significant event gathering researchers, developers, and industry from across Europe and beyond. Prominent organizations are backing this conference, including the European Association for Artificial Intelligence (EurAI), the Spanish AI Society (AEPIA), and the Intelligent Systems Group of the CiTIUS-Research Centre on Intelligent Technologies of the University of Santiago de Compostela. Held biannually, ECAI serves as a platform for showcasing advancements in AI, fostering collaboration, and exploring the impact of AI on various industries.

Pricing: See the full list of ECAI registration fees.

Early: EurAI Member, $210-$700; Non-Member, $265-$875

EurAI Member, $210-$700; Non-Member, $265-$875 Standard: EurAI Member, $265-$875; Non-Member, $330-$1,095

EurAI Member, $265-$875; Non-Member, $330-$1,095 Onsite: EurAI Member, $315-$1,050; Non-Member, $395-$1,310

Topics Covered:

Using ML to understand economic development

Solving mathematical challenges with symbolic AI

Zero-waste machine learning

AI for declarative processes

AI ethics and societal implications

World Summit AI

October 9-10, 2024 | Amsterdam, Netherlands

The World Summit AI (WSAI) gathers the industry leaders in the global AI ecosystem of enterprises, big tech, startups, investors, and academia to set the AI agenda. The summit serves as a platform for discussions, collaborations, and the exploration of AI’s new potential across various sectors, from business and technology to science and public policy. This year, the summit will cover groundbreaking stories of AI in action, deep-dive tech talks, moonshots, responsible AI, and more. Additionally, participants can earn CPD points (Continuing Professional Development) after completing the sessions in WSAI.

Pricing: Discounts for groups, startups, students, charities, and more; see World Summit info.

Onsite Experience (VIP Package): $2,270

$2,270 Onsite Experience (Expo and Content): $1,730

$1,730 Onsite Experience (Expo Only): $1,321

$1,321 Onsite Experience (Vendor and Consultant): $1,319

Topics Covered:

How AI is impacting politics and democracy

AI and the privacy paradox

Driving AI safety and security forward

AI and quantum computing

Building an open source society with AI

AI Expo Europe

October 6-7, 2024 | Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest, Romania

The AI Expo Europe is one of the largest conferences in the AI industry in Central and Eastern Europe, featuring tech giants like NVIDIA, Google, Microsoft, IntellAI, and JPMorgan Chase. The conference will cover various topics, ranging from ML and MLP to AI’s impact on various industries. Steve Endacott’s AI assistant, AI Steve, is one of the conference’s highlights. Endacott is the business innovator behind an AI-assisted election campaign that uniquely engaged in real-time conversations with 45,000 voters and formed policies based on these discussions. Aside from speakers from top AI companies, notable companies in Romania will also join the event, such as Brilu, ClusterPower, Zaya, VD Law Group, Y8U/Technology Futurist, and the Cloud Security Alliance.

Pricing: Early bird discounts for the AI Expo are available.

Standard: $107

$107 Premium: $215

$215 VIP: $431

Topics Covered:

AI for business analytics and data interpretation

AI in financial services

Personalized learning through AI

Smart cities and AI-driven urban planning

The intersection of AI and IoT

How to Get the Most out of AI Conferences

Attending AI conferences can be an exciting but overwhelming experience, but with proper planning and execution, it can be incredibly rewarding. Planning ahead to ensure you make the most of your time and travel can save you time and money.

Preparing for the Conference

Before attending an AI conference, set clear objectives. Determine what you want to gain from the conference, whether it’s gaining knowledge on a specific AI application, networking with AI professionals, or exploring new business opportunities. Once you’ve identified your goals, look over the online agenda, learn about key speakers, and choose the sessions you want to attend. Additionally, if you want to attend lectures or visit many booths, you can design a personalized schedule that fits your interests and preferred sessions. Also take into account any additional benefits that come with the conference package, such as certifications or CPD (continuing professional development) units.

Networking Strategies

AI conferences offer unparalleled opportunities to connect with peers and like-minded professionals. Before heading to your AI event, plan your networking strategies and see the list of registered participants. If you don’t have access to an official list of participants, find information about exhibitors or businesses attending the conference. If there are specific people you hope to connect with, come up with a list and prepare by reading their latest work and any updates on the company or organization they work for.

After coming up with a networking list, prepare an engaging introduction and elevator pitch to quickly and effectively convey your expertise and interests. When talking to another participant, listen actively, ask insightful questions, and exchange contact information.

Participating in Workshops

Once you’ve decided which sessions or workshops to attend, check out the speakers’ profiles and backgrounds and list down questions you might want to ask them. During the sessions, listen actively, ask questions, engage in discussions, take notes, and try out AI tools during hands-on workshops. Also, consider joining breakout sessions to delve deeper into topics of interest and get a chance to meet other participants who share your interests. Many conferences also offer interactive sessions like panel discussions, providing opportunities for participants to directly engage with experts.

Following Up Post-Conference

The conference experience doesn’t end when you leave the venue. Following up on new contacts and processing the learning gained from the event can be overwhelming, so it’s important to have a structure you can easily follow. First, collect all the business cards or contact information you’ve gathered and transfer it to whatever database system you prefer. You can use a spreadsheet, a business card app, or any software for data entry. Next, organize any notes or documentation from breakout sessions, hands-on workshops, and panel discussions. You can use the photos, videos, and insights for reference or to share your experience on social media.

Bottom Line: Top AI Conferences

Attending AI conferences is essential for anyone seeking to understand this competitive field and stay ahead of the curve. Both domestic and international AI events are also excellent opportunities for professional growth and networking with like-minded professionals. Take your pick from our list of conferences to look out for, or read our list of top AI companies to learn more about the real-life application of AI in various industries. After finding the right AI conference for you, prepare thoroughly to get the most out of these global gatherings.

If you’d like to learn more about the current AI innovations, see our top 10 AI trends in 2024, or read our list of the top AI software tools to help you get hands-on experience with the latest solutions.