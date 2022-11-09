These leading AI startups are leveraging AI to disrupt and improve business across many sectors.

There’s no denying artificial intelligence is a hot market, with AI startups in Silicon Valley and beyond raking in a considerable amount of venture funding. CB Insights Research said that in 2021, the amount of capital invested in AI companies almost doubled over 2020 levels to $68 billion.

AI companies come in many shapes and forms, both hardware and software. While most of the emphasis is on AI software, there are plenty of chip startups and other hardware vendors vying for the AI market. There are also many AI firms serving just one industry, since AI for manufacturing isn’t exactly portable to health care.

The following is a list of notable AI startups across a number of sectors. They are in no particular order beyond alphabetical.

Abnormal Security is an email security company that uses AI to protect enterprises from targeted email attacks, otherwise known as phishing/spearphishing attacks. The Abnormal Behavior Technology (ABX) models identity of both employees and external senders and through use of behavioral profiling, the software can effectively predict and detect suspicious emails.

Accubits develops AI and blockchain solutions for a variety of different industries, and provides web and app consulting for digital transformation. Accubits consultants can help organizations embed AI into their existing operations or develop entirely new applications from scratch.

Akasa uses an AI-powered approach to healthcare to address administrative waste that ends up costing patients, providers, and payers. Akasa applies AI to repetitive tasks and processes in order to reduce operating costs so they can allocate the resources where they are most needed.

Argo is working on a fully-integrated, self-driving system for autonomous vehicles. The company has developed an entire self-driving system, including the software and hardware compute platforms, sensors, cameras, radar, and light detection and ranging radar (LIDAR). The LIDAR system allows the system to develop real-time models of obstacles and roads.

Bearing uses AI to aid in tracking ocean-bound cargo shipments, which has traditionally been difficult to do. This provides the shipper with a more accurate performance, reducing fuel consumption in the process.

Companies are increasingly relying on chat bots for customer service and there are plenty of AI firms making the bots, but Cresta has a different approach. It uses AI tech on customer service calls to help agents to offer assistance with customer interaction in real-time. The tool integrates directly into chat conversations to offer real-time advice on responses they should give. Cresta also provides real-time visibility for managers to track agent and customer interactions, helping improve every conversation.

CrowdAI allows non-programmers the ability to create high quality, custom machine learning models to analyze imagery and video without having to know how to program. Models generated can be embedded in a report, used in a production setting, and with real-time data. The solution assists with operational decisions.

Mining is an expensive process of trial and error, but with rare earth minerals hard to come by, it’s a necessary evil. KorrAI is geospatial and satellite data platform for mining operations that pulls together multiple sources to offer a more efficient way to locate and organize mineral collection. The company says it can determine the deposits in a large area within seconds.

Poorly-written text is all too prevalent on message boards and Web sites, but Linguix hopes to fix that problem by providing a browser extension to offer real-time suggestions to improve clarity and style in writing in emails and such. Not only that, it comes with a personalized writing coach to improve the skills using the topics needed most in everyday writing.

Most chatbots are customer-facing, but Moveworks is internally-directed and designed to help a company’s employees. It covers both technical support and HR, the two most commonly addressed departments. It offers automated troubleshooting for common questions and provides a better way to help employees through tech support tickets.

Netra is a comprehensive video analysis platform using AI to make on-the-fly recommendations or collect video data. Offering tools like safety analysis, metadata analysis, and object detection, users can quickly and easily break down video content or analyze live streams in real-time.

Ocrolus is a document automation platform that uses AI to automate the underwriting process for loans by automating credit decisions across fintech, mortgage, and banking. It analyzes documents and data to help financial institutions make a decision about a loan candidate.

Observe.ai is an intelligent workplace platform that operates in a company’s contact centers by embedding AI into customer conversations, optimizing agent performance, and automating repetitive processes. It provides call center workers with actionable feedback and evaluation workflows after every customer touchpoint.

Osaro brings smart AI automation into industrial environments at scale, while maintaining quality and safety. It focuses on the piece-picking solutions for e-commerce in the goods-to-robot (G2R) function. This is where the greatest gains in efficiency and accuracy can be achieved while solving labor challenges.

This is an automated inventory solution for warehouses that allows workers to walk through the warehouse and take photos of the inventory. It then recognizes the individual boxes and products and builds an inventory list much faster than human staffers.

Deepfake content is more than a problem for a celebrity in a fake picture or video. It can lead to potentially damaging misinformation. Reality Defender is a tool with which companies can scan media for deepfake content, get alerts, report cards and other ways to visualize and take action against fake content.

Using an AI-powered fraud prevention platform, Riskified helps ecommerce sites streamline the checkout process and identify fake shoppers from real. It has machine learning models that pull from over one billion transactions to identify the individual behind each online interaction, stop fraud attacks and help merchants eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business.

More and more, medical testing reserved for a doctor’s office or lab is coming into the home, such as the well-hyped Kardia Mobile. Now there’s Starling, an AI-powered home urinalysis using an in-bathroom spectrometer. Starling aims to catch problems like bladder infections and other urological issues early.

The training portion of machine learning is the most compute-intensive and time-consuming portion of the process. Strong Compute is about removing these bottlenecks in the training process and speeding up the process by as much as 1,000x or more, according to the company. It uses AI to speed up AI by performing optimizations based on a model.

Tempus uses AI and deep research data to perform precision medicine, particularly in the area of cancer research. Precision medicine is medicine customized to the patient rather than the usual one-size-fits-all approach. Its goal is to use the data to provide better treatment decisions, drug developments, and patient therapy.

Virtual Sapiens is an AI startup designed to help professionals improve their virtual communication skills. Think of it as an AI Toastmasters. It provides in-call coaching and insights after your video conference call or meeting in order to help you improve your performance on video calls.

Another medical company looking to speed things up, Viz.AI alerts healthcare teams as soon as information about patient is ready, rather than forcing the medical team to repeatedly manually check. With Viz, providers saved 22.5 minutes per patient during the transfer of care, and patients spent an average 2.5 fewer days in the hospital.

Despite advances in electronic records, health care still makes heavy use of paperwork. This AI startup enables a doctor to speak directly into a smartphone and creates structured medical records from his or her speech.

