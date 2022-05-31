The emerging trend toward the the democratization of data – making data analytics tools accessible to all staffers – has enormous implications.

I spoke with Suresh Vittal, Chief Product Officer at Alteryx, about the industry mega-shift toward making data analytics tools accessible to a company’s complete staff—not just the C-suite.

Among the topics we covered:

A mega trend driving analytics is the democratization of analytics – making data accessible to the entire staff. How is that progressing?

What can companies do if they want to democratize data? What steps are essential?

How is Alteryx addressing the data needs of its clients? What’s the Alteryx advantage?

The future of data analytics democratization? What role will AI play?

