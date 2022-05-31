I spoke with Suresh Vittal, Chief Product Officer at Alteryx, about the industry mega-shift toward making data analytics tools accessible to a company’s complete staff—not just the C-suite.
Among the topics we covered:
- A mega trend driving analytics is the democratization of analytics – making data accessible to the entire staff. How is that progressing?
- What can companies do if they want to democratize data? What steps are essential?
- How is Alteryx addressing the data needs of its clients? What’s the Alteryx advantage?
- The future of data analytics democratization? What role will AI play?
Listen to the podcast:
Also available on Apple Podcasts
Watch the video: