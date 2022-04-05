What is 'everything as code'? And how does it work with AIOps and observability? A major thought leader details these emerging technologies.

I spoke with Rick McConnell, CEO of Dynatrace, about the trends driving observability, and why AIOps and ‘everything as code’ are now enterprise necessities.

Among the topics we discussed:

The concept of observability has really gained steam over the last year or so. What do you see as driving the need for observability?

Let’s talk about another rising trend, everything as code. Why are companies and developers gravitating toward EaC?

Recently, Dynatrace announced that it is “delivering software intelligence, including broad and deep observability, application security, and advanced AIOps capabilities as code.” What exactly does this mean, and what’s the value of this to companies?

Your view on the future of emerging tech, in terms of what you see coming in the next couple of years? How will concepts like EaC and observability change companies’ tech infrastructure?

