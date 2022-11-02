On Tuesday, Nov 15, at 11 AM PT, @eWEEKNews will host its monthly #eWEEKChat. The topic will be Building Your AI Deployment, and it will be moderated by James Maguire, eWEEK’s Editor-in-Chief.

We’ll discuss – using Twitter – the challenges, potential and best practices of enterprise AI. How can we manage and invest in AI and ML so that we can leverage these emerging technologies to the greatest extent?

How to Participate: On Twitter, use the hashtag #eWEEKChat to follow/participate in the discussion. But it’s easier and more efficient to use the real-time chat room link at CrowdChat.

Instructions are on the Building Your AI Deployment page: Log in at the top right, use your Twitter handle to register. The chat begins promptly at 11 AM PT. The page will come alive at that time with the real-time discussion. You can join in or simply watch the discussion as it flows.

Special Guests: Building Your AI Deployment

The list of experts for this month’s Tweetchat currently includes the following – please check back for additional expert guests:

Chris Ehrlich, Managing Editor, Datamation

James Maguire, Editor-in-Chief, eWeek [moderator]

Chat room real-time link: Go to the Crowdchat page. Sign in with your Twitter handle and use #eweekchat for the identifier.

Tweetchat Questions: Building Your AI Deployment

The questions we’ll tweet about will include – check back for more/ revised questions:

What’s the level of success that companies are having with AI? A healthy start, or do you see frustration? What key trends are driving enterprise AI here in late 2022? What are the biggest challenges that companies have with their AI deployment? What’s one essential best practice that companies must employ as they grow their use of AI? What’s one common pitfall they must avoid if they expect to be successful with AI? Where will companies look to as a source of AI, the major hyperscalers or stand alone AI providers? What about the “democratization” of AI – how low code / no code and other advancements are moving AI forward? Your sense of this? What’s a big myth associated with AI? What else is important about data artificial intelligence – what else should companies be aware of?

#eWEEKchat Tentative Schedule for 2022*

July 19: Getting Started with Low Code / No Code

Aug 16: Overcoming Multicloud Challenges

Sept 20: The Future of Edge Computing

Oct 18: Optimizing Your Data Analytics Practice

Nov 15: Building Your AI Deployment

Dec 13: Enterprise Tech in 2023

*all topics subjects to change