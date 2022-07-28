Dell designed the new Latitude 9330 to adapt to the challenges created by a hybrid and distributed workforce.

Enterprises worldwide have clearly faced a wide array of serious business, logistical and operational challenges during the past few years. Equally undeniable is the value that many have realized from technology solutions that helped them adapt to those challenges. As a result, companies have survived or even thrived despite elemental shifts in the way they deal with employees, customers, partners and business processes.

Unfortunately, it is a mistake to believe that these disruptions are over. Far from it – the continuing appearance of Covid-19 variants suggests that many of the changes that companies hoped were temporary fixes have become and likely will remain in place. The question then becomes: what capabilities should organizations look for in new and next generation endpoint devices that help workers continue to thrive?

Dell’s new Latitude 9330 2-in-1 provides innovative answers that enterprises would do well to consider.

Latitude 9330: Enterprise Performance and Privacy

Dell describes the Latitude 9330 as a 13.3-inch “ultra-premium 2-in-1 that is designed for the best collaboration and connectivity with intelligent performance, built-in security and privacy.” Since the company also notes that the Latitude 9330 is aimed at users such as C-Suite executives, account managers and consultants, exactly what do those qualities mean or imply?

Performance

Like other Dell business endpoints, the Latitude 9330 is available with up to Core i7 SKUs of 12th gen Intel Core processors, including vPro options. Advanced thermal design helps the system stay cool and quiet while still delivering maximum performance. In addition, the inclusion of up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory aids the use of heavy workloads and applications.

The 9330 offers features for enhancing other performance points empowered by Dell Optimizer, which include:

ExpressCharge 2.0: enables up to 80 percent charging within 40 minutes.

enables up to 80 percent charging within 40 minutes. ExpressConnect: the first solution that supports simultaneous multi-network connections thus speeding video and data downloads, WiFi6E and 4G/5G cellular options.

the first solution that supports simultaneous multi-network connections thus speeding video and data downloads, WiFi6E and 4G/5G cellular options. ExpressResponse: analyzes and boosts the performance of users’ preferred apps.

analyzes and boosts the performance of users’ preferred apps. ComfortView Plus: the 9330 optimizes esthetic performance with features that reduce blue light emissions; it offers AI-based background noise cancellation.

Privacy

Dell has been proactive in developing features that help mobile users maintain their privacy in public or unusual circumstances. The Latitude 9330 incorporates several of those solutions, like a camera mute key (F9) for quick and easy security and an enhanced camera with Dell SafeShutter that automatically opens and closes during video calls.

The system also sports new Dell Optimizer solutions, including Onlooker Detection which alerts users to people behind them and Look-away Detect which dims the screen and saves battery power when users turn away from the display.

Dell’s Focus on Sustainability

It is also worth noting features and points about the Latitude 9330 that reflect Dell’s focus on sustainability and environmental leadership, including the 2030 “moonshot” goals discussed in the company’s recent Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report.

Why is that important? As political and institutional bickering have derailed plans in the U.S. and elsewhere that address global warming and other environmental concerns, businesses and executives are increasingly providing leadership. Chairman Michael Dell and Dell Technologies have been especially active in this regard and the Latitude 9330 offers evidence of the company’s continuing efforts.

Recycled materials constitute 44 percent of the new solution’s keyboard and 50 percent of its battery frame. The cooling fan contains 28 percent ocean-bound plastic, a particularly challenging material to incorporate into commercial products. The Latitude 9330 is also shipped in packaging that is 100 percent recycled or renewed, making it the first design to meet Dell’s 2030 moonshot goals.

Overall, Dell’s Latitude portfolio includes 90+ products that meet the Global Electronics Council’s EPEAT goals. These are points worth remembering for organizations that support environmental issues and prefer working with vendors that have a similar bent.

Final Analysis

So, what are the final takeaways for Dell’s new Latitude 9330? First, the new 2-in-1 follows and builds on the company’s longstanding leadership in enterprise endpoints. In essence, it serves as a premium platform that both incorporates and highlights Dell innovations developed for corporate customers that rely on personal technology to maximize executives’ and employees’ value and productivity.

However, the Latitude 9330 also reflects the unpredictable reality facing modern organizations where workplaces and workers can be located anywhere and face myriad challenges that are far easier to control and manage in dedicated office spaces.

As a result, the endpoints that businesses deploy should not simply be mobile and flexible—the points that informed and enabled the initial solutions for companies struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic. Modern endpoints must also be adaptable to the places and circumstances in which mobile executive and employees find themselves, either by intent or by surprise.

In essence, Dell designed the new Latitude 9330 2-in-1 to adapt to and succeed in all of those challenges and situations.